Dolis was removed from Friday's game against the Astros in the bottom of the eighth inning with an apparent injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. Dolis was brought in during a non-save situation with the Blue Jays trailing 7-2 on Friday, and he gave up a single and a walk before he exited the game with a trainer. The nature and severity of the right-hander's injury aren't yet known, but Jordan Romano could be a candidate to see save chances if Dolis is forced to miss time.