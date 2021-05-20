newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Big gaps in vaccine rates across the US worry health experts

By COLLIN BINKLEY, JAY REEVES, JOHN SEEWER - Associated Press
 21 hours ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A distinct geographic pattern has emerged in the U.S. drive to vanquish the coronavirus: The highest vaccination rates are concentrated in the Northeast, while the lowest ones are mostly in the South. Experts say the gap reflects a multitude of factors, including political leanings, religious beliefs, and education and income levels. Close to 160 million Americans -- 48% of the population -- have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 125 million are fully vaccinated against the virus. Vermont is No. 1, with nearly 64% of its population receiving at least one dose. Mississippi is dead last at 32%.

