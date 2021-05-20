newsbreak-logo
Philadelphia, PA

Tiny art gallery in Fishtown supports local artists

Philly Report
Philly Report
 12 hours ago

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) A local artist in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood has opened up a miniature art gallery to showcase the work of local talent, according to ABC 6.

Sarah Rado opened the Philly Tiny Art Gallery in a planter outside of her home on East Cumberland Street.

"I am really inspired by all the little free libraries," Rado says. "I've seen other little free art galleries pop up around the country. I thought, 'That's really cool,' but I want to take this idea further so that the artists have a chance to actually make some money from selling their art. So, it's an intentional departure from the 'little free' part."

The gallery is extremely small. The dimensions of the box are 16 inches high, 16 inches wide and 6 inches deep. You must follow the gallery on Instagram in order to get the code to the lock.

To buy a piece from the gallery you must pay the artist directly through Paypal or Venmo. Pieces for sale are visible both in the physical gallery and online on Instagram.

Rado hopes that the idea will inspire other neighborhoods to create similar venues to support local artists.

