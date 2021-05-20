Ahead’s New Campaign Powered by Fairfax Studios Is an Unexpected Combination of Gaming, Music, Tech, Fashion and Finance

“Our customers have been asking for swimwear from us for a long, long time, and it was a really fun task to take on,” explains Girlfriend Collective president Justine Liu of the brand’s brand-new bathing togs. Even more fun than designing, we’d argue, is seeing the vibrant new collection in all of its color-soaked glory, complete with the rich photography and inclusive representation for which the brand is known. The tropically-hued assortment consists of three one-piece swimsuits (priced at $78 each), along with three bikini tops ($48 each) and two bottoms ($38) that can be mixed and matched. “Our goal was to design a range of vibrant, fun, summer-friendly swim styles for every body type,” explained Liu. “Our tops offer a different range of coverage and adjustability while our bottoms give you two staple rises, and we made all of the bikini top silhouettes in one-piece options in case that’s more your vibe.”