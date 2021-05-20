Ahead’s New Campaign Powered by Fairfax Studios Is an Unexpected Combination of Gaming, Music, Tech, Fashion and Finance
Ahead Financial is encouraging users to get their money correct for the summer, kicking off an interactive campaign to introduce its non-traditional approach to financial services. The brand is bringing consumers a new digital banking and financial health platform, which is designed for those that want to create financially secure futures. Inspired by the company’s mantra of “Ahead for All,” the new campaign includes in-person and digital experiences that connect to tech, music, fashion, gaming and other facets of contemporary culture.hypebeast.com