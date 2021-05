Students in the University’s Science in Society Program (SISP) routinely do work in or adjacent to the sciences, and their senior theses are usually interdisciplinary, focusing on areas from anthropology to public health to environmental justice. However, prior to August 2020, there was little infrastructure for SISP students to do research prior to their thesis projects, that is until Associate Professor and Chair of SISP Anthony Hatch founded an interdisciplinary research program known as Black Box Labs alongside Assistant Professor of SISP and lab co-director Mitali Thakor. Hatch is also an affiliate faculty member in the Department of African American Studies, the College of the Environment, and the Department of Sociology, and this range of interests is manifested in the breadth of the lab’s research areas.