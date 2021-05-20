Falcons Rookie Kyle Pitts, 49ers George Kittle Among Top 5 TE’s Entering 2021 Season
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is already projected to make an impact during his 2021 NFL rookie season and if he doesn’t, a lot of hearts will be broken. According to Pro Football Focus, the Florida Gator product, despite having yet to play a snap at the next level, has been ranked as the No. 4 tight end heading into Week 1. He is the only rookie who cracked the top 5 and is even ranked before Philadephia Eagles‘ veteran Dallas Goedert.heavy.com