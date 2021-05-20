Falcons Rookie Kyle Pitts, 49ers George Kittle Among Top 5 TE’s Entering 2021 Season

Hello and welcome to the second 2021 installment of my annual NFL Draft Review. You can read the AFC South review here. Every year after the draft, I write a way-too-long review of each team’s draft. The purpose of this draft review is to give predictions for the careers of each team’s drafted players. The vast majority of 4th-7th round picks don't amount to much, so I stick to the first three rounds. I’ve watched film of each player I’m commenting on and have over seven years NCAA coaching experience. Draft grades are overly optimistic and unrealistic. Unlike the majority of post-draft coverage out there, I will pick busts. Keep in mind that 19% of all first-round picks bust.