In the midst of the New York Knicks’ best season in the last eight years, Julius Randle has emerged as a star in the Big Apple and has carried the franchise back into the postseason. As Randle finishes up this season and has just one more year left on his contract after this, Randle’s future with the Knicks is a bit questionable right now. But appearing on the Victory Podcast, Randle made it clear he doesn’t want to go anywhere.