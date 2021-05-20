It’s time to divide Florida in two, north and south | Letters to the editor

The governor and Republican legislators have made it apparent that that they do not give a hoot what the people of South Florida want or don’t want. All they do is make laws detrimental to our way of life. They change amendments we voted for. Gov. DeSantis wants to be another Trump. It’s like he went to the Trump School for Dictators. DeSantis comes to West Palm Beach to sign a bill that makes it harder for us to vote, and won’t let our newspapers or TV news in to cover it — a slap in the face. The state Capitol is a 450-mile drive from Boca, and even if I made the trip, it has been closed for the past year. DeSantis opened everything in the state except the Capitol.