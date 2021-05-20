newsbreak-logo
Annapolis, MD

Weekday Fun May 24 to 28

By Sponsored Editorial
chesapeakefamily.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCupcakes, kayaks, and colonial cocktails, oh my! Quite the variety of options for weekday fun whether looking for family excursions or a night out without the kids! Plus, don’t forget the Blue Angels will be flying by!. 24 Monday. Join the Enoch Pratt Free Library on Mondays at 4 p.m....

www.chesapeakefamily.com
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Snap Fitness To Open at Annapolis Town Center

a global gym franchise, will join the list of new tenants at the Annapolis Town Center later this year. Snap Fitness is a fitness club offering 24-7 access to high-intensity interval training at an affordable price. The 8,187-square-foot gym will feature top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment, functional training, and more. Snap Fitness which operates more than 2,000 franchised clubs worldwide is owned by Lift Brands, LLC. The club will be located next to Mission BBQ in the spot formerly occupied by Pier 1 Imports which closed in June of 2020. This is the club’s first location in Anne Arundel County, and it is set to open in late 2021. Other area locations are in Alexandria, Fallston, and Joppa.
Maryland StateOnlyInYourState

Take A Ride On The Some Of The Longest Ziplines In Maryland At Go Ape

Have you always wanted to try ziplining? There’s no need to travel out of state to enjoy an aerial adventure among the treetops. Check out this adventure park in Maryland that’s full of rope courses and some of the longest ziplines in the state. Read on, and consider booking an experience here in the coming weeks — looks like a blast!
Annapolis, MDarundel.news

Memorial Day Parade And Annual Wreath Laying In Annapolis Canceled Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Annapolis, MD (Arundel.News & AAFA) - Annapolis residents won't be able to participate in the city's annual Memorial Day Parade and wreath laying ceremony at Susan Campbell Park this year. The City of Annapolis announced that both events are canceled for the second year in a row due to uncertainty about how to plan such events during the middle of a global pandemic. For a city so richly steeped in military history, the annual tradition was sorely missed last year. A press release issued Monday refers residents to the City's Social media sites to view a video that will name Annapolis residents who lost their lives in 20th Century conflicts.
Annapolis, MDwhatsupmag.com

"Unity" Art Exhibit Voting

2020 was a difficult year for all of us. This new exhibit theme, “Unity”, reminds us that we are in this together – adapting and navigating this new ‘normal’. Artists are encouraged to think about what Unity means to them and to showcase work that represents this past year of shared experiences. What’s Up? Media’s new exhibit displays the beautiful two-dimensional work of local Anne Arundel County artists. Exhibits rotate every four months, each with a new theme. This exhibit is located at 201 Defense Highway in Annapolis until June 7, 2021. Hours are Monday – Friday, 8 AM to 6 PM. Voting is live May 17th - May 21st. View the submissions below and write your winners in the form at the bottom of this page.
Maryland Stateourcommunitynow.com

Where to Pick Strawberries in Maryland This Spring

PHONE: (301)645-4554. This family farm was founded in 1911 and prides itself on being a great place for kids. They often have rain day specials and also sell reduced-priced flats of berries for making jam. It doesn't get much better than that! They also have bedding plants and colorful hanging baskets for sale, as well as hay and straw for all of your garden needs.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Shore News Network

$50,000 scratch-off sold at Annapolis Sunoco station

An Annapolis man who placed a Superfecta Wheel wager in the Maryland Lottery’s Racetrax game is now rolling in the dough. The Anne Arundel County man’s long-odds wager paid off with a $51,657 prize last week. The 25-year-old told Lottery officials he regularly plays Racetrax. He selected the Superfecta Wheel...
Maryland StateCommercial Observer

Mission Autism Clinics Opens First Maryland Location in Silver Spring

Mission Autism Clinics, an autism therapy program, signed a 9,000-square-foot lease at 11921 Bournefield Way, a 46,000-square-foot, single-story, medical office building in Silver Spring, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Edge Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, DSC Partners, in the deal. The property is located within WesTech Business Park, a...
Maryland StatePosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Plan a Spring Hiking Adventure in Washington County, Maryland

Where do visitors to Hagerstown & Washington County, MD, go for great hiking? Some of the most iconic points along the Maryland portion of the Appalachian Trail are located in Washington County. And with 5 national, 8 state and many local parks, there are endless opportunities for enjoying the beauty of the outdoors and connecting with nature. So grab your backpack, camera, trail map, plenty of water and your most comfortable hiking shoes for a great adventure on the trial!
Annapolis, MDBay Weekly

2021 Last-Minute Camp Guide

Summer and the end of the school year are fast approaching. After many campers had to spend last year at home, this summer we can all look forward to heading back to our favorite spots thanks to safer conditions, vaccinations and falling case rates. If you are still in need of ways to keep your children engaged, active and stimulated, look no further than the CBM Bay Weekly Last-Minute Camp Guide. Take a look at the wealth of activities available to all ages in our region this summer. It’s also a great way to help discover your child’s passions, make new friends, learn new skills and best of all—create lasting memories. Act fast as space is limited and camps fill up fast!
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Monarch Academy to Hold Virtual Open House May 19th

Monarch Academy Annapolis, a public contract school with Anne Arundel County Public Schools and operated by The Children’s Guild Alliance, will hold a virtual open house for interested families on Wednesday, May 19, at 4:30 p.m. Monarch Academy Annapolis is a primary performing visual arts school and follows the International...
Anne Arundel County, MDWbaltv.com

Anne Arundel lifting capacity limit for sports, offers more tickets for graduations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Starting next week, Anne Arundel County will lift all capacity restrictions for high school sports games and offering more tickets to graduation ceremonies. The district said the changes come in response to the lifting of capacity restrictions at outdoor venues by the governor and the concurrence by the county executive. Changes for spectators will take effect Monday.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Where to Play Poker in Annapolis

Everyone that has had as much as a fleeting interest in poker remembers it reaching its popularity peak during the turn of the millennium. Poker was all the rage back then. However, it slightly fell out of favor over the past decade, only to recently make a comeback. In 2020, gambling giant Flutter Entertainment reported a massive uplift in PokerStars player numbers, claiming an increase in gaming revenues of 165%.
Columbia, MDPosted by
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Good morning from the Mid Atlantic Youth Ballet

Good Morning Maryland from the Mid Atlantic Youth Ballet!. Mid Atlantic Youth Ballet is presenting "Alice in Wonderland" live at The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park in Columbia on Sunday May 23. Shows are 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through their Facebook page by clicking here.