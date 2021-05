The new Adventure Time: Distant Lands special Together Again is set to release later this week on May 20th on HBO Max, and ahead of its premiere, ComicBook.com has been provided an exclusive clip to share of the highly anticipated installment. In the clip, which you can check out above, Finn and Jake must once again rescue princesses from the clutches of the Ice King and his latest dastardly, if poorly executed, plot. While it is relatively short, the clip does see both Finn and Jake once more together again.