Halle Berry Is All Of Us

She speaks on being a student of health and wellness, using Instagram to amplify her voice, and how a diabetes diagnosis has helped her live her best life. While acting is something we’ve known Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry most for, something else she’s passionate about is health and wellness. This isn’t new for the star, though. The 54-year-old, lauded often for her physical fitness and youthfulness, has prioritized taking care of herself, body and mind, ever since she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as she entered her 20s.