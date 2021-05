Celebrate our youth poets (thank you Greenburgh Arts & Culture Committee) and be a friend to the environment. On the last day of National Poetry Month 2021, the Arts and Culture Committee launched its first edition of "Let the Poets Speak," a cable TV series featuring Greenburgh's teen-aged poets. The show will run within the Town of Greenburgh, throughout the month of May, on Fridays on Cablevision channel 75 and Fios channel 34 at 9am, 3pm and 8pm. Later, it will be available on the web at http://www.greenburghpublicaccess.com/greenburgh-celebrates-the-visual-arts.