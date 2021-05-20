Gen Z May Be Challenge For Video Streaming Services

In much the same way that every new convenience led tech venture markets itself as “the new Uber”, so too will every new development in dating profess itself to be “the new Tinder”, and every new social media platform “the new TikTok”. It’s perhaps unsurprising, then, that the latest dating app service to hit the market, Snack, is marketing itself as both the new Tinder and the new TikTok all rolled into one.