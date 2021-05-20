Gen Z May Be Challenge For Video Streaming Services
Video streaming growth has been accelerated over the past year as it establishes itself as the next leading form of mass entertainment. However, as Gen Z consumers age and become larger spenders within the entertainment space, their consumption habits may be a challenge for video streaming services. From the entertainment activity itself, to news consumption and ad tolerability, those within the video streaming space may face large obstacles in the coming years when it comes to new Gen Z consumers.www.mediapost.com