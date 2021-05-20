newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Gen Z May Be Challenge For Video Streaming Services

By JAMES FLYNN
mediapost.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo streaming growth has been accelerated over the past year as it establishes itself as the next leading form of mass entertainment. However, as Gen Z consumers age and become larger spenders within the entertainment space, their consumption habits may be a challenge for video streaming services. From the entertainment activity itself, to news consumption and ad tolerability, those within the video streaming space may face large obstacles in the coming years when it comes to new Gen Z consumers.

www.mediapost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Video#Advertising#Streaming Media#Streaming Tv#Streaming Movies#Linear#Video Streaming Services#Video Streaming Growth#Video Ads#Social Media Ads#Media Consumption#Viewership#Larger Spenders#Generational Age#Preferences#Mass Entertainment#Habits#Vast Differences#Generations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Related
Behind Viral Videosiclarified.com

Google Escalates Fight With Roku, Inserts YouTube TV Into Main YouTube App

Google escalated its fight with Roku today, inserting the YouTube TV app into its main YouTube app. The YouTube TV app was removed from Roku devices recently after the two companies failed to agree on terms to renew its distribution agreement. According to Roku, Google was making numerous 'anti-competitive demands' including preferential treatment of YouTube TV and YouTube on the Roku platform.
TV & VideosPosted by
Nerdable.com

What is Xumo? Everything you need to know about the free streaming service

Premium streaming services continue like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus continue to gain subscribers. However, in the past year, we have seen free, ad-supported streaming video services take off in popularity as well. One of the oldest of these kinds of services is Xumo, and it has been gaining popularity and viewers during the recent coronavirus pandemic. So what is Xumo? Here’s everything you need to know!
TV Showsbizjournals

Gen Z media habits buck trends

Not surprisingly, streaming movies and TV shows has increased dramatically during the pandemic – “old” content has been rediscovered, and everyone I speak with is eager to share their “must-watch” lists. Now, vaccinations are happening, restrictions are beginning to lift — and Americans remain enamored with streaming services. However, as we dig a little deeper, the love affair with video may be waning in younger generations, and new favorites are emerging, presenting potential challenges and opportunities as media companies seek to earn customer loyalty and cultivate enduring customer relationships.
Behind Viral VideosVice

This new Gen Z dating app wants to be Tinder for TikTok

In much the same way that every new convenience led tech venture markets itself as “the new Uber”, so too will every new development in dating profess itself to be “the new Tinder”, and every new social media platform “the new TikTok”. It’s perhaps unsurprising, then, that the latest dating app service to hit the market, Snack, is marketing itself as both the new Tinder and the new TikTok all rolled into one.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Axios

Scoop: TikTok launching jobs service for Gen Z

TikTok is testing a tool for brands to recruit employees, sources tell Axios. Details: The pilot program is designed to help people find jobs on TikTok and connect with companies looking to find candidates. It's also meant to help brands use TikTok as a recruitment channel. The company is currently...
Behind Viral VideosCNET

YouTube is making its ads on TVs more interactive

YouTube commercials are going to become more interactive on connected TVs this year, Google's massive video service said Tuesday. It'll start with a marketing tool that lets viewers get information about an advertised product without interrupting the actual video they want to watch. YouTube said this tool for advertisers, called...
Moviesthestreamable.com

BFI Player Classics Streaming Service Coming to Roku and Apple TV May 14

Fans of classic British films are getting a new place to find some of their favorite flicks. The British Film Institute’s BFI Player Classics service will be streamed in the United States starting on May 14. At launch, the service will include a collection of more than 200 films from the UK, or co-produced by British moviemakers. The movies will be selected by BFI experts.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Android Police

Get ready for more TikTok-style videos in your YouTube app

While YouTube's basic formula hasn't changed since its inception, the platform has always been open for novelties when it comes to peripheral features and formats — case in point, experiments like YouTube Stories and new sharing options for video viewers. The latest format Google is bringing to the video platform is inspired by TikTok and is called YouTube Shorts. After an extensive testing period, Google has announced that it's going live for all US creators next week.
TV & Videosmakeuseof.com

To Beat Ban, Google Adds YouTube TV to the YouTube App on Roku

A recent spat between Google and Roku led to the YouTube TV app being removed from Roku's Channel Store. To ensure that users are not affected by this, Google is now providing YouTube TV access to Roku owners from within the YouTube app. Google and Roku Are Having a Public...
Businessdallassun.com

Indie Distributor Hannover House Bets Big on MyFlix Streaming Service

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / From a modest office in a small, university town, an award-winning film distributor is launching a very big vision that he believes could change the way consumers view movies. Hannover House (OTC PINK:HHSE) CEO Eric Parkinson is applying some cutting-edge ideas to the world of digital-entertainment streaming that could make the company's MyFlix service into a major brand name.
BusinessEngadget

Amazon debuts another free video streaming service, this time in India

Amazon isn't counting solely on IMDb TV to offer no-charge video. TechCrunch reports that Amazon has launched another free video service, MiniTV, in India. It largely includes older content, including a mix of material designed for other platforms like YouTube, but you can expect "new and exclusive" videos in the future.
Behind Viral VideosArs Technica

YouTube’s TikTok clone, “Shorts,” is out of beta and open for all US users

YouTube's TikTok clone, "Shorts," is out of beta and should roll out to everyone in the US by next week. Shorts are 15- to 60-second videos that, on mobile, launch in a full-screen, vertical video interface that users can swipe between. Shorts are just an alternative interface for YouTube videos, and on the desktop site or on a channel page, Shorts appear as regular videos in the normal YouTube interface.
TV ShowsPhone Arena

Netflix researching 'N-Plus' social platform that's all about its TV shows

Over the past decade, Netflix has successfully pivoted from a video streaming service that mainly hosts third-party content to one that centers around original TV shows and movies. Audience engagement has been an important part of that strategy, and recent user surveys suggest Netflix is now interested in taking its efforts to a new level.
TV & Videostechnave.com

Comparison: Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix & more, which TV streaming service should you subscribe to?

In case you missed it, Disney+ is finally arriving in Malaysia and it will be launched as Disney+ Hotstar here. That being said, there are now a plethora of TV streaming services and sometimes it can be a dilemma to choose which channel you should subscribe to. Price is one thing, but the movie and actual TV show content also matters to many Malaysians nowadays especially during this pandemic period.