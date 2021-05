Bellamy Young has been announced as a guest on FOX’s reboot of Fantasy Island, where she will be playing a local morning talk show host with a taste for adventure. Young, who currently stars on FOX’s Prodigal Son, will be among the first of what promises to be many guests as FOX brings life back to Fantasy Island. The show will act as a sort of sequel/reboot to the original, which ran from 1977 to 1984 — followed by a short revival in 1998 –, and starred the late Ricardo Montalban as Mr. Roarke, the owner of an island resort where he would make guests’ fantasies come to life. Roselyn Sanchez is set to star as Elena Roarke, a descendant of Mr. Roarke who has decided to follow in his footsteps.