Gojek and Tokopedia have announced the merger of their businesses to form GoTo Group. According to TechCrunch, GoTo will be preparing for a dual listing, in the US and Indonesia, later in 2021. The deal, which has been in the works for several months, comes after Gojek spent several quarters exploring a merger with Grab. In April 2021, Gojek and Tokopedia moved to seek approval from their respective investors. During their talks, the proposed valuation of GoTo was USD 18 billion.