Jennifer Lopez ‘Eventually’ Wants Her 2 Kids to Meet Ben Affleck

Taking her time! Jennifer Lopez isn’t rushing to introduce her 13-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme, to Ben Affleck.

“Jen is reluctant to spring a new special someone in her life on them right away,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “So that will be phased in slowly, for sure, but eventually, you can count on her wanting her kids to meet Ben.”

The singer’s son and daughter had “such a sweet connection” with Alex Rodriguez prior to Lopez’s split from the former professional baseball player, the insider adds.

“[He] really doted on them and was a model stepdad,” the source explains of the Grammy winner’s ex-fiancé, 45. “They’ve had to adjust to this new dynamic of him not being around anymore.”

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 51, and Rodriguez announced their breakup in April, saying in a joint statement: “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The former couple chose to stay together as long as they did for their kids’ sake, a second source exclusively told Us at the time. (The athlete is the father of daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.)

“A-Rod’s girls and J. Lo’s kids are really close,” the insider added. “They wanted to still get together for Easter as a family so their kids could still enjoy the holiday.”

One month after Lopez and Rodriguez called it quits, the actress was spotted on a Montana vacation with her ex-fiancé Affleck, 48. The Gigli and Jersey Girl costars got engaged in 2002 before splitting two years later.

“People close to her won’t be surprised if they ended up together,” a third source exclusively told Us earlier this month of their reunion. While they “have always loved each other,” per the insider, the twosome haven’t been spotted together again since their getaway earlier this month.

