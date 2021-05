There may be one less player competing for reps under center for Michigan in 2021 now that one of their quarterbacks has entered the transfer portal. According to 247Sports, rising junior quarterback Ren Hefley has entered the portal. Hefley was a walk-on out of Bryant, Arkansas in 2019 but saw no action in his first two seasons with the team. He was, however, a two-time Scout Team Offensive Player of the Week.