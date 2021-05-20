2021 All-Class 1 District 6 baseball team

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion senior third baseman Todd Mattox and junior outfielder Will Hardee are first-team selections to the All-Peach Belt Conference squad. Hardee, a former star at South Florence High School, hit .399 with 36 runs scored (tying Mattox), 10 doubles, a triple, a team-best six homers, and 30 RBI. In the PBC, he ranked third in batting, 10th in hits (57), and ninth in on-base percentage (.457). He posted a team-leading .608 slugging percentage, a team-high OPS of 1.065, registered four outfield assists, and hit .413 with runners in scoring position. His season average included a .414 figure against left-handed pitchers. He hit safely in 26 of his 33 games, including an 11-game streak, with 18 multi-hit games and 8 multi-RBI games.