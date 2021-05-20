newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

2021 All-Class 1 District 6 baseball team

By Chris Parker
Ozark Sports Zone
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is the All-Class 1 District 6 baseball team as voted on by the coaches. NOTE: All information is posted as submitted. POY: Dylan Gallup (Lockwood) Peyton McFrederick (Hume) Blake Steuck (Hume) Beriah Morrison (Hume) Bryson Morrison (Hume) Gavin Cox (Bronaugh) Kyle Harrell (Bronaugh)

www.ozarkssportszone.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Team#Poy#Team Jamie Kramer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Defiance, OHCrescent-News

All-WBL baseball: Defiance places pair on first team

After helping claim the program's second straight Western Buckeye League championship and 26th overall, Defiance sophomore Bradyn Shaw and junior Jayden Jerger were rewarded with first-team nods as part of the WBL's all-league baseball honorees. Shaw was second on the team in hitting (.377) with four doubles, 29 hits, 19...
Morgantown, WVWVNews

WVU's Gondrezick chosen for all-district academic team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team has been selected to the 2020-21 Academic All-District Women’s Basketball Team, as selected by CoSIDA, recognizing the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. Representing...
Hays, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Randall on CoSIDA Academic All-District Women’s Basketball Team

HAYS - CoSIDA named Fort Hays State Women's Basketball senior Whitney Randall to its Academic All-District Team on Thursday. Randall is one of just five student-athletes from District 7 (MIAA, NSIC, and GAC Conferences) to receive the honor. Sports Information and Athletic Communication professionals within District 7 vote on the Academic All-District Team, which honors a combination of academic and athletic accomplishments of the individuals selected.
Rio Grande, OHGallipolis Daily Tribune

Reeser leads quintet of Rio baseballers on All-RSC teams

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Senior center fielder Kent Reeser leads a quintet of University of Rio Grande players named to the 2021 All-River States Conference Baseball Team. The all-league first and second teams, as well as the RSC Gold Glove Team and individual award winners — all of which were determined through voting of the 10 head coaches in the conference — were announced as part of the RSC Baseball Championship at VA Memorial Stadium.
College SportsLaredo Morning Times

TAMIU's Heyn named to CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team

Texas A&M International University women's basketball senior Nicole Heyn was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District First Team for NCAA Division II-District 6 on Thursday. Honorees were selected by a vote of CoSIDA members in each district. The 2020-21 Academic All-District Women's Basketball Team, selected...
Corinth, MSDaily Corinthian

All area baseball teams win first round games

Four high school baseball teams from the Daily Corinthian coverage area played their first games in round two of the MHSAA baseball playoffs Thursday. Corinth, Kossuth, Biggersville and Booneville were each in action with the Warriors the only squad playing at home with the rest on the road. •Corinth welcomed...
College Sportshubcityradio.com

NSU MBB Player Honored with Academic All-District First Team Award

(NSUWolves.com) – The 2020-21 Academic All-District® Men’s Basketball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. Northern State junior Parker Fox was named to the District 7 team. The CoSIDA Academic All-America® program separately recognizes basketball honorees in...
Dawson County, GAdawsonnews.com

BASEBALL: Three Tigers nominated to All-Region team

Three Dawson County Tigers were nominated by baseball coaches throughout Region 7-3A as All-Region team members. Sawyer Beaerden, Brandon Cramer and Nick Mullinax were all nominated as members of the All-Region second team for their performance during the 2021 season. Bearden, a freshman, had the highest on base percentage out...
Basketballwoay.com

2021 All-State Basketball Teams: Girls Class AAA

WOAY – The Class AAA all-state girls basketball teams were announced Thursday, as decided by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Area players on the two teams are in bold. FIRST TEAM – Marley Washenitz (Fairmont Senior, co-captain), Baylee Goins (Nitro, co-captain), Peyton Ilderton (Logan), Meredith Maier (Fairmont Senior), Amya Damon...
Farmington, MOmymoinfo.com

Several from Area make Academic All-State Baseball Team

Base runner sliding into base, fielder catching ball in baseball game. (Farmington) Several area players and teams are being recognized as the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association released their Academic All-State recipients today. Luke Turnbough has the details.
Sportslafourchegazette.com

Multiple locals earn spots to All-District team in 5A softball

Several locals earned their place onto the All-District team in 7-5A softball. Coaches from District 7-5A voted to created their teams in recent weeks, and several players from the Houma-Thibodaux area earned spots on the rosters. See the full All-District list below. -- First Team. Pitcher:. -Tyler Oubre, Destrehan. -Laney...
SoccerRecord-Courier

Class 5A soccer all-region teams

Forwards – Morgan Means, Reno; Katie Muff, Galena; Cydonnah Blackman, McQueen. Midfielders – Erin Cryer, Galena; Olivia Banbury, McQueen; Maylin Rivera, Reed; Bailey Rozier, Douglas. Defenders – Hannah Shaw, Douglas; Amy Van Gelder, Bishop Manouge; Hahnah Nisenfeld, McQueen; LaurenLaFountain, Galena. Goalkeeper – Madelyn VonAhsen, Douglas. Offensive player of the year...
Fairmont, WVWVNews

Class AAA's elite recognized on all-state team

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — All season long, it was a quartet of teams that stood amongst the best in Class AAA. And once the state tournament got underway in Charleston, the top four seeds of Fairmont Senior, North Marion, Nitro and Logan proved they were indeed a cut above the rest as each rolled into the Class AAA state semifinals.
College Sportswashingtoncounty.news

Chipola baseball players named to All-Conference Team

MARIANNA—Ten Chipola College baseball players were named to the All-Panhandle Conference team. First-team picks were: Outfielder: Andre Tarver and Pitcher: Luis Guerrero. Second-team selections include: Infielders: Cameron Gray and Matthew Garcia; Outfielders: Cesar Franco; Catchers: David Castillo and Jozsef Rohrbacher; Designated Hitter: Dylan Goldstein; and Pitchers: Jaylen Nowlin and Andrew Baker.
Pinewood, SCThe Post and Courier

Pinewood Prep puts 7 Panthers on all-region baseball team

Pinewood Prep landed seven players on the 2021 SCISA Region 3-AAA baseball all-region team. Pinewood swept its region opponents this season to claim the region championship, so it came as no surprise that the Panthers landed the most players on the list and garnered two of the region’s top honors.
Doddridge County, WVWVNews

Doddridge County's McDonough named 2nd team all-state in Class A

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County’s Abby McDonough has been named Class A second-team all-state in girls basketball after leading the Bulldogs to a sectional title. McDonough averaged 14.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.6 steals per game this season. Guard Kaylea Baisden became the first girls player...
Florence, SCSCNow

FMU's Will Hardee named first-team all-Peach Belt for baseball

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion senior third baseman Todd Mattox and junior outfielder Will Hardee are first-team selections to the All-Peach Belt Conference squad. Hardee, a former star at South Florence High School, hit .399 with 36 runs scored (tying Mattox), 10 doubles, a triple, a team-best six homers, and 30 RBI. In the PBC, he ranked third in batting, 10th in hits (57), and ninth in on-base percentage (.457). He posted a team-leading .608 slugging percentage, a team-high OPS of 1.065, registered four outfield assists, and hit .413 with runners in scoring position. His season average included a .414 figure against left-handed pitchers. He hit safely in 26 of his 33 games, including an 11-game streak, with 18 multi-hit games and 8 multi-RBI games.