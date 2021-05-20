newsbreak-logo
Morgan Wallen Sings at Kid Rock’s Bar for First Live Appearance Since Racial Slur Blew Up

By Chris Willman
Variety
 14 hours ago
Morgan Wallen made a surprise appearance Wednesday night to at Kid Rock’s bar in Nashville, marking the first time he’s performed live in the three and a half months since the controversy over a racial slur caused him to be blackballed by media and drove him into seclusion. The embattled...

