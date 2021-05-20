newsbreak-logo
Warm Springs, OR

WS Housing Authority Rental Assistance

Cover picture for the articleWarm Springs Housing Authority now is taking applications for their COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (ERS) program for RENTERS ONLY. The program provides financial assistance for Rent, Utilities & Other Housing Expenses to eligible households. The ERA Program provides Financial Assistance to the following Eligible Households who earn 80% or less...

