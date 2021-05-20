WS Housing Authority Rental Assistance

Last night (5/16/21) at approximately 9:50 P.M., emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 97. Preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Dakota, operated by, Benjamin Davis (20) from Bend, was eastbound attempting an unsafe pass on a Subaru Legacy operated by Marlon Pendleton (69) from Bend. The Dakota collided with a westbound Toyota Camry, operated by Richard Sixto-Tello (22) from Sandy, and then collided with the Subaru Legacy. Davis was transported by ground ambulance to St. Charles Bend. Sixto-Tello was transported by Life Flight to St. Charles Bend. Pendleton was transported by ground ambulance to St. Charles Madras. Upon release from St. Charles Bend, Davis was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he was cited for Assault III, Assault IV, DUII, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangering. OSP was assisted by Warm Springs EMS, Warm Springs Police Department, and ODOT.