Public Health

Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths

 21 hours ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two more deaths. Tribal health officials say the latest figures pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,747 on the vast reservation. The known death toll is now 1,297.

www.krwg.org
