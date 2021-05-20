newsbreak-logo
Shootings and chaos in Portland (with a possible connection to 'defund the police') (Update)

By John Sexton
Hot Air
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMy intention today was to write about the city of Portland’s decision to start cleaning up homeless camps after a year of doing next to nothing about them during the pandemic. But as I was looking at stories about that issue I kept seeing other stories about things happening recently in the city that were pretty shocking. It’s hard not to read this stuff and get the impression the city is really just dealing with a level of chaos it hasn’t seen in decades.

hotair.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portland, ORGV Wire

FBI Helps Investigate Portland’s Deadly ‘Cycle of Violence’

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Sunday were getting help from the FBI in investigating the latest round of shootings in Portland amid a “cycle of violence” that the city’s police chief believes is gang-related. At least three shootings were reported over the weekend. A woman was killed in a shooting...
Portland, ORKXL

FBI Portland Police Double Up On Gun Violence

PORTLAND, Ore– Three murders in a week caught everyone’s attention. The FBI and Portland Police teamed up over the weekend to attempt to break up a vicious cycle of violence. Still there were two shootings Sunday. A woman was found dead and a man was seriously injured. So far this month five people have been killed.
Seattle Times

Police seek suspects in possible bias crime assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify people involved in an assault east of Portland at Glenn Otto Park near the Sandy River. At about 7:36 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault in Troutdale and found two men...
KXL

Multnomah County Investigating Alleged “Brutal Assault” At Glenn Otto Park

TROUTDALE, Ore. – Several men are caught on camera swimming across the Sandy River to Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale around 7:30 Sunday night and then punching, kicking, and stomping two brothers. One man is also seen using a stick as a weapon. Multnomah County Chief Deputy Nicole Morrissey O’Donnell...
Lake Oswego Review

Woman killed, two men wounded in Sunday shootings

The shootings happened after the Portland Police Bureau put eight additional officers on the streets because of a threat of 'imminent' gun violence.Shootings and deaths continued in Portland over the weekend despite a push by police and the FBI to reduce gun violence. The names of the victims were not immediately released. Police say a woman was shot and killed in North Portland on Sunday morning, May 16. A suspect was arrested. Officers responded to a reported shooting on North Newman Avenue between North Winchell Street and North Kilpatrick Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. on May 16....
Gresham Outlook

Deputies seek suspects in brutal Troutdale assault

Sunday attack at Sandy River believed to involve bias crimes, two brothers injured by group.The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is seeking public help in identifying suspects in a brutal assault that occurred Sunday night near the Sandy River at Glenn Otto Community Park. At about 7:36 p.m., May 16, deputies responded to reports of an assault at 1110 E. Historic Columbia River Highway. They found two adult males with injuries. According to police, a group of individuals swam across the Sandy River, confronted the victims, and then proceeded to violently attack the victims, who are brothers. The assault...
KEYT

Deputies investigating after two brothers assaulted by group at Glenn Otto Park

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an assault that occurred Sunday evening in Glenn Otto Park. Two brothers were at the park enjoying the warm day when, according to one of the brothers, a group of roughly a dozen young men starting yelling homophobic slurs and began beating them, sending both to the hospital.
KATU.com

Suspect faces attempted murder charges after shooting Sunday in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – A 22-year-old accused of shooting someone in southeast Portland Sunday afternoon has been charged with three felony counts of attempted murder. Portland Police said Jenaro Rodriguez was arrested as part of a shooting investigation in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. Officers were called out shortly before 5 a.m. on...
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 Cases & Deaths, May 17

Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLE REAR-ENDED BY SEDAN, MOTORCYCLIST FLEES SCENE

A report from Oregon State Police said a motorcycle was rear ended by a sedan early Saturday morning. The accident took place at about 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate Five, approximately two miles south of Canyonville. The man riding the motorcycle fled the scene in a vehicle that had been traveling with it. The report said it was discovered that the motorcyclist is the suspect in an assault in Grants Pass. The man in the car he was traveling with is believed to be an accomplice in the assault. A gun was discovered at the scene of the collision and it is believed to be the weapon used in the assault.
KATU.com

Crews respond to two-alarm fire at Southwest Portland shopping center

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 2-alarm fire has closed Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway from Southwest 65th Avenue to Southwest Olson Road Monday morning. The fire was reported at the Raleigh West Shopping Center in southwest Portland. Drivers should avoid the area. This is a developing story, we will continue to update as we...
Oregon StateAntelope Valley Press

Gun sanctuaries facing court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of US counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of Columbia...