newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

WHO appeals for regular access to Palestinian enclave amid ongoing Israeli strikes

By World Health Organization
YubaNet
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UN health agency has added its weight to calls for regular humanitarian access to Gaza, where two dozen medical facilities have now come under attack through Israeli air strikes, along with healthcare personnel. In a World Health Organization (WHO) press conference on Thursday, senior officials highlighted the “almost total...

yubanet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Un#Palestinian People#Palestinian Violence#East Jerusalem#World Health Organization#Who#Latest Un#Hamas#Ohchr#Ocha#Unrwa#Israeli Forces#Israeli Air Strikes#Palestinian Fire#Immediate Aid Access#Gaza City#Clashes#Severe Restrictions#Temporary Programmes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Thailand
Country
Palestine
News Break
United Nations
Related
Middle Eastwlrn.org

Palestinian Diplomat Criticizes International Complacence Amid Ongoing Violence

We are going to begin, once again, with the latest on the violence in the Middle East, where fighting between Israelis and Palestinians continued for a seventh day today. Israeli airstrikes pummeled Gaza once again. Officials said they were targeting the home of a top leader of Hamas, which controls the territory. Officials in Gaza said at least 33 people were killed by the bombings. Hamas responded by launching another barrage of rockets into Israel. Overall, at least 180 Palestinians have been killed in the violence so far, including more than 50 children. Well, at least eight people have been killed in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy.
Middle Eastsdjewishworld.com

The Israeli-Palestinian War: A Personal Reflection

SAN DIEGO — A friend asked what is my reaction to the current war between Israeli Jews and Palestinian and Israeli Arabs. It’s painful to watch. I imagine every other Jew and every Arab feels exactly the same way. I’ve long held to the theory, probably just a fantasy, that...
Middle EastVoice of America

Israeli Palestinian clashes likely to continue

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he is not planning any “immediate” end to deadly airstrikes Sunday on Gaza, hours after his military’s jet fighters flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people. Netanyahu's comments came as the United Nations Security Council met Sunday to try to figure out how to quell the violence.
MilitaryWashington Times

Israeli strike kills Palestinian commander as cease-fire calls mount

Fresh Israeli strikes on Gaza killed a top military official Monday of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a group the State Department considers an Iranian-backed terrorist group blamed for some of the thousands of rockets launched at Israeli in recent days. The killing of Hussam Abu Harbeed, the armed commander of...
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Israel Strikes Kill 40 In Gaza As UN Security Council Meets

Israeli strikes killed 42 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip Sunday, the worst daily death toll yet in the almost week-long clashes, as the UN Security Council met amid global alarm at the escalating conflict. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded for an immediate end to the deadly violence, warning that the...
Middle EastNBC News

Dozens killed by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as ceasefire efforts ramp up

Diplomatic efforts to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas ramped up on Sunday as the death toll from the escalating conflict continued to climb. After at least 33 Palestinians were killed by pre-dawn Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, Hamas said it was unleashing large missile barrages into Israel. Sirens warning of rockets wailed in the Israeli cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod, between Gaza and Tel Aviv. The Magen David Adom emergency service reported "direct hits."
Middle EastBrookings Institution

The perfect storm for Israelis and Palestinians

A perfect storm has gathered among Israelis and Palestinians. Amid yet another calamity — the loss of life, the loss of human dignity, the fear — the undercurrents of the conflict have reemerged. This is not merely another round of the Israel-Hamas war. As bad as previous rounds were, the past few weeks have managed to touch and inflame almost every core aspect of the century-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict: national narratives and grievances, religious sanctity and symbols, and communal violence not seen in many decades, bringing with it the base, awful human fear of one’s own neighbors and the even-worse impulse to strike them first. All this is wrapped in the all-too-familiar thunder of bombs and rockets, with millions of lives abruptly interrupted and endangered, children running to bomb shelters or cowering in fear if they have none, and many lives already lost.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Israel’s military effort has an economic shield

Israel has two defence systems as regional hostilities escalate. One is literal: the country’s military says its Iron Dome missile system has shot down most of the rockets fired by Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group over the past week. The other is Israel’s own relative economic strength. The latter may...
Militarynysepost.com

Israel Defense Forces spokesman defends ongoing strikes on Gaza

Israel launched day-long attacks on Friday to destroy what it said were several kilometers of tunnels, launch sites and weapons manufacturing warehouses used by Hamas in an effort to halt the rocket attacks. As the conflict intensifies despite US calls for restraint, the administration notified Congress on Thursday that it...
Middle Eastwhtc.com

Turkey’s Erdogan says U.N. must act to halt Gaza conflict

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan called on the United Nations and Muslim countries on Friday to halt the worst fighting between Israel and Gaza militants in years, saying Turkey would support any U.N. initiative to end the violence. Repeating accusations that Israel’s actions in Jerusalem and Gaza showed it...
Middle EastThe Guardian

Arab states split for first time on refusal to condemn Israel over Gaza

As Israel and Gaza have pressed closer to all-out war, a new battle for the narrative is being fought among Arab states. For the first time in the many clashes between the Israeli state and the occupied territory, regional unity over who is to blame and what should be done to stop the fighting has splintered.
Middle EastNBC News

Palestinian civilians trapped in Gaza amid intensifying Israeli bombing

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The airstrikes that have engulfed Lina Wahbi’s neighborhood in the Gaza Strip feel random and relentless. “We feel the bombing everywhere and every second especially,” said Wahbi, 19, who spoke by phone Thursday with NBC News. “We are all very afraid — adults and children. Nobody is feeling safe in their own homes and everywhere.”