Craig Conover And Austen Kroll Promise “No Bad Times” on ‘Summer House Winter Charm’

If you’re a Southern Charm viewer, you know that pillow king Craig Conover doesn’t have the best luck in relationships. Or with women in general. His relationship with Naomie Olindo, while it seemed good at first, was just a mismatch. Craigy felt really put down in that relationship, and we know he’s a sensitive guy. Even though Naomi was probably valid that he needed some motivation. He came onto the show with a crush on Kathryn Dennis, prior to her getting involved with Thomas Ravenel, but that fizzled out quickly. It’s probably best they stay friends, or else that would be a whole new mess.