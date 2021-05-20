Craig Conover And Austen Kroll Promise “No Bad Times” on ‘Summer House Winter Charm’
There was much to celebrate at the opening of Sewing Down South, Craig Conover’s new store on King Street in the heart of Charleston, SC, where hundreds gathered to say hi to the Southern Charm star and purchase merchandise from his popular brand. But in between sips of Austen Kroll’s beer Trop Hop, I also had to get the deets on the new Bravo mashup series, Summer House Winter Charm, which will be premiering this fall.decider.com