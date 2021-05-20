newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler County, PA

UPMC community pediatrics division acquires new practices

By Paul J. Gough
Posted by 
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics continues to expand with the acquisition of three practices between January and July. UPMC acquired Sewickley Valley Pediatrics and its three locations in Sewickley, Franklin Park and Rochester in March, Next Generation Pediatrics in Butler County in May and, on July 1, Pediatrics South will become UPMC CCP in Castle Shannon and McMurray. Financial terms of the acquisitions weren’t announced.

www.bizjournals.com
Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sewickley, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Butler County, PA
City
Mcmurray, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Rochester, PA
City
Castle Shannon, PA
City
Williamsport, PA
City
Erie, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upmc#Community Health#On Children#Primary Care Physicians#Health Care#Community Care#Pediatrics South#Nine Express Care#The Upmc Children#Upmc Ccp#Division#Behavioral Health#Pediatricians#Community Outreach#Central Pennsylvania#Safety Concerns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

Get the Facts on the Vax

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is helping viewers get the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine. You can submit your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for doctors on the WTAE Facebook page.
Pennsylvania StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

New indoor, outdoor COVID-19 capacity limits take effect today in Pennsylvania

The governor’s latest guidance on capacity limits takes effect today in the lead-up to a full lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day. Just after midnight Tuesday, the maximum occupancy limits for events and gatherings increased to 50% for indoor events and 75% for events and gatherings held outdoors, including weddings, festivals, concerts, fairs and shows.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

These causes were not lost

Nice write-up on the Woods House in Hazelwood (“The Woods House, Pittsburgh's oldest residence, comes back to life as a pub” by Bob Batz Jr., Jan. 17). Please note, though, that the Young Preservationists Association long championed the preservation and reuse of the house. In 2005, it was on YPA’s Top Ten List. In 2010, we featured the house in our Preserve Pittsburgh Summit. Please don’t forget about all the work that YPA has done to champion “lost cause” properties in southwestern Pennsylvania, long before they became roaring success stories (such as the Armstrong Cork Factory, Otto Milk Co., Union Project, Wilkinsburg Train Station, and the McCook Mansion in Shadyside).
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update: 872 new positive cases in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 17, there were 872 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,111 new cases reported Sunday, May 16, for a two-day total of 1,983 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Pennsylvania Statethepennyhoarder.com

Live in Pennsylvania? Be a Quote Specialist for Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker is hiring a remote quote specialist in Allentown, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will research and understand requests for quotations (RFQs), handle customer inquiries when they relate to quote requests and understand the equipment for industrial applications. You should have a high school diploma or the...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh fireworks returning to the Point this summer

Pittsburgh officials announced Monday that the Fourth of July fireworks celebration will return to the Point this summer after a hiatus last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Bill Peduto said a “family-style picnic” is scheduled July 4 at Point State Park — with music and food vendors —...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Pittsburgh, PAbizjournals

Purchase of Pittsburgh-area family business paves Groundworks' path to Northeast

Baker’s Waterproofing, a family business operating in the Pittsburgh-area for almost 50 years, has been acquired by Groundworks Companies, marking the 19th such deal for the Virginia Beach, Virginia-based foundation services company. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal, completed on May 14, was announced on Monday. Baker’s Waterproofing, based...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Other Voices: One down, many to go: Our health is our wealth

Friday, April 23, was a victorious day for residents in the Mon Valley. The proposed frack well at the Edgar Thomson plant was canceled. It is a day that deserves remembrance and acknowledgement that community persistence, collective action and responsive elected representatives can prioritize and uphold Article 1 Section 27 of the Pennsylvania Constitution: “The people have a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment.”
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Fewer than 1,000 cases reported for first time since October

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 872 additional coronavirus cases Monday on top of 1,111 Sunday, totaling 1,983 over two days. Monday’s total was the first time fewer than 1,000 daily cases were added to the state’s pandemic total since 672 cases were reported Oct. 5, which was also a Monday. The two-day total is the lowest since Oct. 6. Monday also marks the Wolf’s ...
Pittsburgh, PAbeavercountyradio.com

AHN and Marvel Comics Collaborate to Honor Unsung Healthcare Heroes in Emergency Medical Services

(PITTSBURGH, PA) In 2020, the Pittsburgh winter felt darker and colder than most. The COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, and hospitals were jammed with patients as every day an increasing number of people were diagnosed with the virus. The roads stayed quiet as people sheltered in their homes, missing the fun of gathering for sporting events or celebrating Christmas with family and friends.