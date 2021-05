UFC 262 will be absent one of the big fights originally slated to take place at the event with the middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Edmen Shahbazyan postponed. Marcell Dorff of MMA DNA was the first to report the news that middleweights Jack Hermansson and Edmen Shahbazyan will have their fight moved back one week to May 22. This is the second fight that was originally intended to be on the main card that has been pushed back. Last week, the co-main event between Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz was moved to UFC 263 next month, and now this makes the second postponement from the card.