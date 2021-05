The floating eyeliner look or the floating crease is like a work of art. The best part about it is you don’t need to be a makeup artist to achieve this look. You can now, be creative, have fun and turn heads in these makeup streets. Fun enough for festival season but chic and glam enough to be the perfect accessory for a night out. Although this is not a new trend, as seems as if a few of us have hit the refresh button and it’s now becoming the new summer stunner. What makes this eyeliner look new this time around? The liner has become the focal point while the eyeshadow around the eye remains neutral.