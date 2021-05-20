newsbreak-logo
Portland to Increase Homeless Camp Removals

By The Skanner Editorials
The Skanner News
 15 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland said Wednesday it will increase the number of urban homeless camps they remove because of public health and safety risks beginning Monday. The “more assertive approach” from the city’s Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program comes after officials said the number...

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

