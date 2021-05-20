newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FanSided

Malik Willis overhyped at this point in 2022 NFL Draft talk

By Cory Kinnan
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberty quarterback Malik Willis is all the talk right now with early looks to the 2022 NFL Draft, but it is time to pump the breaks. Just this past year, we saw five quarterbacks round out the top 15 of the 2021 NFL Draft. And now with that class in the rearview mirror, we begin to take on another class of quarterbacks. One quarterback at the center of all of the conversation is Liberty gunslinger Malik Willis, who has gotten some early hype as the top quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

nflspinzone.com
FanSided

FanSided

92K+
Followers
265K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#2021 Nfl Draft#Coastal Carolina#American Football#Nfl#Nfl Draft#Football History#Liberty#The University Of Auburn#Quarterbacks#Conversation#Time#Tape#School History#Pause
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

College Football Expert Identifies Next ‘Breakout’ Quarterback

The 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books after nearly 260 former college football players heard their names called over the weekend. Each and every college football season seems to produce a breakout star. The past two seasons have given the football world two breakout quarterbacks in former LSU star Joe Burrow and BYU standout Zach Wilson.
NFLSporting News

NFL Draft quarterbacks 2022: Sam Howell, Spencer Rattler lead early top 10 rankings

The 2021 NFL Draft proved once again that quarterback remains the most coveted position each year. Trevor Lawrence led a strong class of quarterbacks at the top in this year's draft, and now it's time to look ahead to 2022. Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State – the three major powers in college football – will have underclassmen at the position. That leaves a group with much to prove, and a lot can change by next April.
NFLfastphillysports.com

EAGLES GRAB QB MALIK WILLIS AT 6 IN WAY TOO EARLY 2022 MOCK!

We are still catching our breath from last weekend’s 2021 NFL draft. And pundits are already plotting for 2022 draft, which is coming to Vegas, two years later because of COVID-19. Here’s who The Athletic’s Dane Brugler likes in his mock:. 6. EAGLES— Malik Willis, QB, Liberty. Jalen Hurts has...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Liberty QB Malik Willis could be next 'breakout' quarterback

Coming into the 2020 college football season, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson wasn’t on anyone’s radar as a future first-round pick, but he had a tremendous season and wound up becoming the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. When looking for a quarterback who could do the same thing in the 2021 season, it might be worth keeping an eye on Liberty’s Malik Willis.
NFLCollege Football News

Liberty Flames: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Liberty Flames season with what you need to know. – It’s almost all coming back. Liberty got Hugh Freeze’s offense going, averaging 483 yards and 38 points per game – and that’s with a few battles against the ACC. If you liked that, you’re going to love what’s coming.
NFLPride Of Detroit

2022 NFL Mock Drafts: Detroit Lions have several quarterback options

There aren’t many football exercises in the media that are a bigger waste of intellectual time than year-early mock drafts. All you have to do is look at last year’s slate of 2021 NFL Mock drafts and see that players like Florida State DT Marvin Wilson (went undrafted), Stanford CB Paulson Adebo (third round), and Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (returning to Clemson) were just a few that were mocked to the Lions at eight overall last year.
NFLaseaofred.com

ASOR Podcast: Bruce Feldman, Hugh Freeze on Malik Willis, Liberty

This week, on the ASOR Podcast, we are joined by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Liberty head football coach Hugh Freeze to talk about the hype surrounding Malik Willis and the 2022 NFL Draft and much more. Be sure to subscribe, give us a 5-star rating, and share with...
Yardbarker

Washington Football Team In 2022 NFL Draft? Meet Your New QB!

If you're not tired of mock NFL Draft mania - we're the right place for you. If there are few exercises that end up more wrong-headed than current year NFL mock drafts ... what about one that is in a sense based on a review of a football season that hasn't even been played?
NFLPosted by
247Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Pearson's mock Vol. 1

The 2021 NFL Draft is officially over two weeks old as the offseason continues on but it's never too early to start thinking about 2022, is it? While there is still another year to go, the draft content continues to go on and that includes here at the Bear Report.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Malik Willis, Quarterback, Liberty Flames

Ezring: Few players in college football were as prolific in 2020 as was the Liberty Flames’ signal-caller. Malik Willis is a true dual-threat option. With the ball in his hands, the excellent athlete is extremely fluid, flexible and shifty. He uses head fakes, jab steps and body language to set up his jukes. He also boasts impressive power and contact balance. What’s more, Willis is a patient runner with notable vision. He also has the burst and speed to make big plays on the ground. As a passer, Willis has impressive arm talent and can push the ball downfield on a rope. He also generally practices sound ball placement, giving his receivers catchable balls away from defenders. As a result, his misses are often un-interceptable. Additionally, Willis has shown he can get through simple reads and progressions. Moreover, the talented passer plays with respectable mechanics. He transfers his weight properly and steps through with his lead leg. Still, Willis is at his best when he is forced to create. A magician with the ball in his hands, the Flames’ star regularly displays stellar pocket presence and can scramble to run or pass. Willis exhibits proper mechanics and ball placement while throwing on the run. He can also make impressive plays throwing across his body or off-platform. It is worth noting that the gifted passer was able to perform at this level behind an awful offensive line that allowed pressure before he finished his drop somewhat regularly. Finally, Willis stands out thanks to his big-play mentality. He patiently allows routes to develop thanks to his trust in his own ability to create should the play break down. He also makes calculated gambles based on the safety’s movement. Still, he knows his limits and rarely attempts throws he cannot make. Willis excels at forcing offsides penalties and taking advantage of his free play.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

Way Too Early 2022 NFL Mock Draft: A Stretch of Star Defensive Ends in the First Round

Most way too early mock drafts aren’t as bad as people may think. 11-15 players are first-round talents and will stay there for the entirety of the draft cycle. Then there are guys like Marvin Wilson and Shaun Wade, who take a significant step back. No one will be able to predict players like Zaven Collins, Payton Turner or Jamin Davis in the first. It is hard to say that their own teammates or head coaches would have expected them to be a top 32 selection going into the season. The majority of mocks will get about a dozen correctly. The goal of this exercise is to predict 20 of the players who end up hearing their name called on day one. That means a lot of new names are included in this Not Too Early 2022 Mock Draft.
NFLaseaofred.com

Malik Willis will bring more eyeballs to Liberty football than ever before

The hype train for Malik Willis has left the station and is chugging along full steam ahead. If you haven’t jumped on board yet, you better hurry before it’s moving too fast. It started in the hours following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft when Pro Football Network slated the Liberty quarterback to go No. 1 overall in one of the first 2022 mock drafts. The hype went to another level when The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman wrote about Malik possibly being the next breakout quarterback for the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFLaseaofred.com

Will Malik Willis really be a first round draft pick? We make a prediction.

The college football season is still 103 days away from officially kicking off with the August 28th games, the NFL draft ended two weeks ago and NFL pre-season matchups don’t start until August 5th. With all this dead time, you’d think that sportswriters would go off and have a nice break while they wait for the next season to start up, but sportswriters aren’t like normal people.
NFLnevadasportsnet.com

Tracking Carson Strong's skyrocketing draft stock entering the 2021 season

On the heels of the 2021 NFL draft, we've analyzed the Wolf Pack's top 2022 draft prospects and the top-15 prospects in the Mountain West. Today, we'll focus on one player in particular, Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, who is getting first-round buzz despite entering the 2021 season with three years of eligibility remaining. The reigning MW offensive player of the year was eligible to enter the 2021 draft but smartly returned to Nevada for another season, which could be his final one in Reno if he repeats last year's success (2,858 yards, 27 touchdowns, four interceptions).
NFLBleacher Report

A Way-Too-Early Look at the Potential 2022 NFL Draft QB Class

The 2021 NFL draft was headlined by quarterbacks, with five being selected in the first round alone and a record eight coming off the board by the end of Day 2. With so much talent entering the league this year, it seems like there could be a lull at the position in the 2022 draft.