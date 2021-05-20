Malik Willis overhyped at this point in 2022 NFL Draft talk

Ezring: Few players in college football were as prolific in 2020 as was the Liberty Flames’ signal-caller. Malik Willis is a true dual-threat option. With the ball in his hands, the excellent athlete is extremely fluid, flexible and shifty. He uses head fakes, jab steps and body language to set up his jukes. He also boasts impressive power and contact balance. What’s more, Willis is a patient runner with notable vision. He also has the burst and speed to make big plays on the ground. As a passer, Willis has impressive arm talent and can push the ball downfield on a rope. He also generally practices sound ball placement, giving his receivers catchable balls away from defenders. As a result, his misses are often un-interceptable. Additionally, Willis has shown he can get through simple reads and progressions. Moreover, the talented passer plays with respectable mechanics. He transfers his weight properly and steps through with his lead leg. Still, Willis is at his best when he is forced to create. A magician with the ball in his hands, the Flames’ star regularly displays stellar pocket presence and can scramble to run or pass. Willis exhibits proper mechanics and ball placement while throwing on the run. He can also make impressive plays throwing across his body or off-platform. It is worth noting that the gifted passer was able to perform at this level behind an awful offensive line that allowed pressure before he finished his drop somewhat regularly. Finally, Willis stands out thanks to his big-play mentality. He patiently allows routes to develop thanks to his trust in his own ability to create should the play break down. He also makes calculated gambles based on the safety’s movement. Still, he knows his limits and rarely attempts throws he cannot make. Willis excels at forcing offsides penalties and taking advantage of his free play.