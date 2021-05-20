newsbreak-logo
Funimation Streams English Dub for Kemono Jihen Anime

By May 20, 12:00
Anime News Network
Cover picture for the articleMadeleine Morris, Patrick Seitz, A.J. Beckles, Cassie Ewulu, Kristen McGuire star in dub. Brittany Lauda is directing the English dub at Kocha Sound.Matt Shipman is the lead ADR engineer, Lauda is the assistant ADR engineer, and Matt Shipman is the ADR director. Ben Balmaceda and Meli Grant are the production assistants. Jessica Cavanagh is writing the English script, and Tyler Walker is the script supervisor. Austin Sisk and Brandon Peters are in charge of ADR prep. Clifford Chapin is the pre-booth materials supervisor. HastePro is the mix engineer, and Josh Pichinte is the assistant mix engineer.

www.animenewsnetwork.com
Anime Series
