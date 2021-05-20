Funimation Streams English Dub for Kemono Jihen Anime

Atsushi and Dazai randomly switch bodies, leading to a series of body swaps. Later, the agency holds a wrap party. And we finally come to the end of this comedy spin-off of Bungo Stray Dogs, putting the series to bed until they have enough manga material to make a new proper season of the show. For a final episode, I think it handled it pretty well, basically giving us one more fun skit with the Armed Detective Agency and giving everyone from that group one more time to give their respective comedy bits before the credits roll. It’s a bit disappointing that not everyone got one more chance to be on screen, most notably Akutagawa, who you would think would have gotten even a small appearance at the end. It’d be kind of like not having Vegeta show up if this were a show about Dragon Ball. But it’s not a huge deal and it doesn’t hurt or help the episode all that much. Even if I haven’t seen much of the show prior to its third season, I think it has done a pretty good job representing the series in its parody and in an affectionate way that fans of it will recognize. I know that if I were more of a fan, I would at least be glad for this to exist so that I could continue to support the work for at least a little longer.