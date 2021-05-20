Chicago Med season 6, episode 15 recap: Stories, Secrets, Half-Truths and Lies
This week’s Chicago Med continued several pre-existing storylines, but didn’t give too much resolution, leaving things dangling for next week’s season finale. Wednesday’s episode “Stories, Secrets, Half-Truths and Lies” saw the truth about Dr. Natalie Manning’s (Torrey DeVitto) theft come out, but only as much as it served her; meanwhile, Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) found out where his stalker Ramona had gone to, when she returned to the hospital.onechicagocenter.com