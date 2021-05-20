Chicago Med season 6, episode 15 recap: Stories, Secrets, Half-Truths and Lies

Chicago Med will be heading into Season 7 with two fewer cast members. According to Deadline, both Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto have opted not to return for the upcoming season of the NBC medical drama, on which they have portrayed original characters ER nurse April Sexton and emergency pediatrics specialist Dr. Natalie Manning. At this time, neither of the actresses have publicly addressed their exits, which came as the initial contracts of Chicago Med's original cast are set to expire at the end of the currently airing Season 6. According to sources who spoke to the outlet, other original cast members are expected to return. S. Epatha Merkerson has reportedly already closed a new deal, and both Nick Gehlfuss, Brian Tee, and Marlyne Barrett are believed to be in various stages of negotiations.