A King County man has been arrested and charged with entering the U.S. Capitol with a pro-Trump mob during January's deadly insurrection. Joseph Elliott Zlab, 51, of Lake Forest Park, was arrested in Everett early Thursday without incident, an FBI spokesman said Friday. Zlab was charged in a complaint filed in the District of Columbia with one count of unauthorized entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to charging documents.