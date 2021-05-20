Celesta has closed on East Side
The struggle for restaurants over the past year has been very real, and – even as pandemic regulations lift – the journey back to a healthy, vibrant dining scene is bound to be rippled with challenges and loss, especially for tiny independently owned restaurants. For many, the challenges have been (and may continue to be) insurmountable; and they highlight the ongoing need for all of us to get out and support the places we've grown to love across the city.onmilwaukee.com