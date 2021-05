It is a question that everyone seems to be asking themselves these days. We understand that health care is deeply personal (Hello, HIPAA laws!). At the same time, we would like to help our readers make the most informed decisions they can with the most up-to-date information available. We hope this most current information (pulled from the CDC, Yale Health [Yale University], and John Hopkins Medicine [The Johns Hopkins University]) will be helpful as you navigate this new pandemic landscape. As always, consult your health care provider before making any medical decisions, including those related to COVID vaccines.