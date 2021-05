Georgia’s largest law firms promoted significantly fewer partners in the last year than the year before, particularly in those firms’ own Georgia offices. Whether Georgia firms will continue to promote fewer numbers of new partners remains uncertain. Firms went into “survival mode” in the early days of the pandemic, paying less attention to leadership last year, according to Steven Henry, a recruiter at Major, Lindsey & Africa’s Southeast partner practice group, but firms may try to catch up soon in their promotions.