newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Savannah, GA

AAPI Heritage Month: Exchange student turned business owner reflects on Savannah

By Cyreia Sandlin
wtoc.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 50 years ago, a young woman arrived in Savannah from Hong Kong to study at what was then Armstrong State College. Now, that woman owns three of Savannah’s most popular breakfast spots and her family has made a legacy in the Hostess City. “It...

www.wtoc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Society
State
Wisconsin State
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Savannah, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Owner#Manhattan#Restaurants#Marquette University#Business School#Legacy#Aapi Heritage Month#Wtoc#Armstrong State College#Sunrise Caf#Broughton Street#Hong Kong#St Vincent#Kindergarten#Chinese Immigrants#Hostess City#Abercorn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Activist Julia Pearce inspires others toward racial parity on Tybee island

Jane Fishman is a contributing lifestyle columnist for the Savannah Morning News. Julia Pearce’s grin is slow and sly. She’s remembering the old days on Tybee Island when people would see her, a Black woman, and her husband Mallory, a white man, enter a room before anyone knew the couple was dating. They would whisper, she said. Tybee was a different place in the late ’90s. The two didn’t pay it no mind. Mallory taught her how to laugh. It saves you from the gossip, he said.
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

Senior Citizens, Inc. Celebrates Legends, Leaders, andLife Well Lived Awardees

Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, recognized the 2021 recipients of the Legends, Leaders, and Life Well Lived Award at a luncheon at The Palmetto Club at The Landings. The recipients have contributed significantly to their community, inspired others by the difference they have made, and exemplify a life well lived.
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

After shuttering for COVID, time to play catch up with Savannah’s bustling restaurant scene

For many years, this column featured news about restaurant openings, often with mini-reviews based on my initial experiences. But then the pandemic came along. New spots continued to open, but I did not have the tolerance for risk that many other folks had. Over the past year, I ordered a lot of takeout, dined occasionally at outdoor spots and cooked much more often at home.
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Author Mary Kay Andrews finds inspiration through Facebook writers group for novel 'The Newcomer'

“If anything bad happens to me — it’s Evan. Promise me you’ll take Maya and run. Promise me.”. These words haunt Letty Carnahan as she flees New York City with her niece Maya after discovering her sister’s murdered body. Letty has no further information about what she is running from and why. One thing she is certain of; who she is running from: Tanya’s ex, sleazy real estate entrepreneur Evan Wingfield. She knows in her gut that Evan is somehow responsible for Tanya’s death.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Unexpected costs with new Tybee Island Marine Science Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even though the new Tybee Island Marine Science Center is open, there are still plenty of things city officials say need to be done. The city is now figuring out how to pay for some unexpected extras. During last week’s council meeting, City Manager Shawn Gillen...
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

From South Africa to Savannah, Antoine de Villiers finds a home with exhibit at Kobo Gallery

Antoine de Villiers is the newest member of Kobo Gallery. A simple statement, but her journey from Potchefstroom, South Africa, to the Savannah co-op was anything but easy. At 16, she was diagnosed with depression, and at 17, she was in a devastating motorcycle accident that left her friend dead, and she permanently injured. Soon thereafter, a deeply personal journal was stolen by a jealous ex-boyfriend and sent to her parents. Within weeks she’d left home and was on her own.
Savannah, GAsouthmag.com

Brews for a Cause May 2021

While other parts of the country are still in quarantine, Savannah, Georgia was back to the business of doing what we do best… celebrating!. On Thursday, May 14th, South magazine and Southern Eagle Distributing celebrated their 14th Brews for a Cause. Many of the cities most prominent were in attendance to raise money for the The Leukemia & Lymphoma society and to continue the celebration of the newly designed spring issue of South magazine.
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

Coastal Care Partners is Working with Local Churches to Administer the COVID-19 Vaccine

Coastal Care Partners is working with local churches to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Hitch Village Neighborhood residents ages 12 and older on Wednesday, May 19, beginning at 12PM at Second Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 800 Colbert Street, Savannah. Pastor Ricardo Manuel of Second Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and Scott Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners said that they have met with several area pastors who agree that it is important to make the vaccine more accessible to people throughout the community.
Georgia StateWTVM

Officials: Fentanyl overdoses spreading across Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Fentanyl overdoses are spreading across Georgia. Some people are taking pills sold to them as Xanax or Percocet. Officials say they are finding overdose clusters around Savannah and Columbus. Most cases initially were found around Augusta. The state Public Health Department warned of the problem in...
Savannah, GAeatitandlikeit.com

Savannah Food and Wine Festival cancels 2021 event

The Savannah Food & Wine Festival is canceling the 2021 festival – scheduled for November 8 – 14, 2021. According to festival organizers, “The City of Savannah’s policy on not issuing special event permits for gatherings over 100 people makes it impossible to move forward with festival planning and ticket sales. Early bird advance discount tickets always go on sale in early May; the festival’s decision was based on a final planning deadline of May 15, 2021, to evaluate sufficient timing for moving forward or not. Savannah’s policies on special event permitting for groups of people over 100, have not changed.” See the City of Savannah’s Office of Special Events, Film & Tourism: https://www.savannahga.gov/501/Office-of-Special-Events-Film-Tourism.
Georgia Statesaportareport.com

GSU to renovate two Bell buildings it once planned to demolish

Atlanta’s preservation successes are few and far between. So, we should celebrate when buildings once slated to be demolished will be preserved and put to a great use. Georgia State University recently announced plans to house the new headquarters of its National Institute for Student Success in the “Bell buildings” on Auburn Avenue on a block that’s become a hub for the university – thanks to the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation.
Savannah, GAscoopcharlotte.com

15 Summer Weekends Starting Now. Here’s Your First Trip of Summer 2021.

Thank goodness we’re not spending two back-to-back summers in quarantine lockdown. That’d be a real doozy, right? Instead, things are looking up with more and more COVID-19 restrictions being lifted by the day, including those related to mask wearing. Goodbye, maskne and hello summer vacay!. That’s right. Vacations are a...