newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Cuomo: Get vaccinated, get ticket for $5M lottery

By Chris Bragg
Times Union
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY – Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that New Yorkers who get a COVID-19 vaccination next week will get a free lottery ticket – and could win a jackpot up to $5 million. The incentive comes as vaccination rates are slowing. Sixty-two percent of state residents have now been vaccinated,...

www.timesunion.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Langworthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lottery Ticket#Vaccination Rates#New York State#New Yorkers#Crown New York#State Republican Party#Department Of Justice#Upstate Airports#Albany#State Residents#Sixty Two Percent#Recipients#Covid 19 Tests#Precautions#Justice Probe#People#Covid Response
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthchautauquatoday.com

Cuomo Signs NY HERO Act into Law

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday signed legislation directing state agencies to create enforceable health and safety standards to prevent airborne infectious diseases in the workplace. Cuomo says the NY HERO Act also allows workplace health and safety committees composed of employees and employers, giving workers a voice in the process. Cuomo says, "When the COVID-19 pandemic began, it quickly became clear that New York's employers weren't taking adequate steps to protect their workers from airborne infectious disease. The state acted quickly to lay down basic guidelines through executive orders, but it was clear that a permanent, legislative solution was needed. The first-in-the-nation NY HERO Act...is a historic step forward for working people and a preventative measure that will ensure we're better prepared for the next public health crisis. I was proud to sign this bill into law and look forward to reviewing the new standards to protect workers and build a stronger New York."
New York City, NYTelegraph

When school begins, New York vaccine mandate unlikely

ALBANY – When children go back to school this fall, New York's government is unlikely to require them to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. At a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said his administration was not legally allowed to mandate New Yorkers receive a vaccine that's authorized only for "emergency use" by the federal government.
New York City, NYTimes Union

COVID-19 vaccination required for SUNY, CUNY students starting this fall

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday that State University of New York campuses will require COVID-19 vaccinations for students starting in the fall semester. The policy will also apply to the City University of New York, and Cuomo said he would encourage private colleges to adopt it as well. It starts by September, and if the federal government doesn't give full approval to the vaccines beyond the current emergency authorization, the policy would not apply.
hamlethub.com

Governor Cuomo Announces Eight New Pop-Up Vaccination Sites at MTA Stations

Penn Station, Grand Central Terminal, East 180th Street, 179th Street, Coney Island, Broadway Junction, Hempstead and Ossining Locations Open from May 12 to May 16. MTA to Provide A Free Seven-Day MetroCard or Free LIRR/Metro-North Round Trip Ticket to Individuals who Get Vaccinated at Sites. All Sites Open for Walk-in...
Albany, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

State-run pools, beaches to open Memorial Day weekend, Cuomo says

ALBANY — State-run pools and beaches can open with social distancing rules in place over Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday. His goal is for them to reach full capacity by the Fourth of July. Private pools and beaches, and those run by local governments, opened last...
Politicschatsports.com

Islanders playoff ticket guidance issued by Gov. Cuomo

Nassau Coliseum will be able to accommodate more fans for the playoffs than it did in the regular season. The Islanders still were working on a final attendance figure on Monday after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced at his press conference in Manhattan that 50% of the Coliseum will be used for fully vaccinated people.
Income TaxTimes Union

Cuomo to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 response

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is set to make over $5 million for writing “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” a significant outside payment to the state's most powerful official that is now under intense scrutiny. The payment was revealed on Cuomo’s tax return for 2020, made...
HealthWNYT

Governor Cuomo updates New Yorkers on vaccine progress

Over a million doses adiminstered in the last seven days, with over 149,000 doses givien in the last 24-hours. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's vaccination program. 149,543 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 21 allocation of 1,008,050 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving today.
Public HealthJacksonville Journal Courier

Cuomo: New York will adopt CDC rules on masks for the vaccinated

ALBANY — New York state will adopt last week's guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows vaccinated individuals to remove their masks and stop social distancing except in the most crowded public settings, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday. The change will take place Wednesday,...
New York City, NYcortlandvoice.com

Gov. Cuomo Announces SUNY & CUNY Boards to Require Vaccinations for All Students Attending In-Person Classes This Fall

Press release from governor.ny.gov. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the SUNY and CUNY boards will require proof of vaccination for all students attending in-person classes this fall, and encouraged all private universities and colleges to adopt the same guidelines. 112,150 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and nearly 1.1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Astorino stalks 'politically wounded' Cuomo in second campaign for governor

Rob Astorino stood in Niagara Square Wednesday afternoon to declare his Republican candidacy for governor, resurrecting many of the themes from his first challenge to Democrat Andrew M. Cuomo back in 2014. The former Westchester County executive railed against high taxes, the state's population exodus, and the Buffalo Billion economic...
Public Healthurbancny.com

Governor Cuomo Announces New York State to Adopt New CDC Guidance on Mask Use and Social Distancing for Fully Vaccinated Individuals

Effective May 19, New York Adopts CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for Most Businesses and Public Settings. Pre-K to 12 Schools, Public Transit, Homeless Shelters, Correctional Facilities, Nursing Homes, and Healthcare Settings will be Exempt Until More New Yorkers are Fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo...
Public HealthTimes Union

Cuomo 'reviewing' new CDC mask guidelines

ALBANY - Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday evening that his office will review the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines easing mask use and social distancing rules that are being altered as the vaccination rate rises and cases and deaths drop in many places across the U.S.
HomelessNY1

Cuomo: Fully vaccinated people can go without masks indoors

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced the state will adopt the new CDC guidance allowing fully vaccinated New Yorkers to take off their masks indoors. This guidance will go into effect starting on Wednesday. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe, no masks, no social distancing,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The whole...
Public HealthBuffalo News

Cuomo: Fully vaccinated New Yorkers may take off their masks

Fully vaccinated New Yorkers may fully unmask themselves starting Wednesday. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday said that the state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, which allows them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.