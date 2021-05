Many of us have heard prayer cloth testimonies, usually on television or the internet. People have testified to being healed of disease, delivered from addiction, walking again after being injured from an accident and other amazing miracles after using a prayer cloth. Just hearing people’s testimonies about the power of the healing cloth draws many to want to learn more about them and wondering if getting one can give them relief to their sickness or ailment. Many people think that the ministers who talk about these clothes and their miracle powers are scam artists, but is there merit to using them? Are they biblical? Does God say anything about using them? The best place to turn to for that answer is scripture.