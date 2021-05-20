newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Milwaukee Brewers: It’s Time to Call Up 3B Zach Green

By Matt Carroll
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that the Brewers have had a problem generating offense once again in the 2021 season. And just like in 2020, much of that offensive drought is coming from exactly where you wish it wouldn’t: the corner infield positions. At first base, the combination of players that has...

reviewingthebrew.com
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
FanSided

FanSided

92K+
Followers
265K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keston Hiura
Person
Zach Green
Person
Travis Shaw
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#Baseball Reference#Runs#Play#Nashville#Leaves#Assignment#Time#Drought
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Series Preview: St. Louis Cardinals @ Milwaukee Brewers

After a much-needed day off, the Brewers return home to face a division opponent for the first time in two weeks. The Brewers haven’t seen much of the St. Louis Cardinals this year, facing them just one other time this year — a Brewers series win during the Cardinals’ home opener series — and this is the only meeting between the two teams this month.
MLBaudacy.com

Milwaukee Brewers Bench Coach Pat Murphy joins the show!

The Milwaukee Brewers are back on track after losing 6-straight games last week, winning the weekend series against the Miami Marlins. Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy joined the show on the off-day on Monday to baseball with LeRoy, Gary, and Tim Allen!. He touched on the rising strikeout rates, his...
Wisconsin Statebizjournals

Milwaukee Brewers take minority ownership stake in Bally Sports Wisconsin

The Milwaukee Brewers took a minority ownership stake in Bally Sports Wisconsin under the team’s new contract with the sports television network. That’s according to Christopher Ripley, the president and CEO of Bally Sports Wisconsin owner Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The Brewers and Bally Sports announced in February a new...
Sportschatsports.com

Armed Forces Day 2021: Get your Milwaukee Brewers gear now

We know you’re always on the lookout for some new Milwaukee Brewers gear. After all, it’s important to look as good as your favorite players do. It’s scientifically proven that the team plays better when the fans are swagged out. Okay, don’t check us on that… maybe it’s more of a hunch than anything else.
MLBalicetx.com

Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins odds, picks and prediction

The Milwaukee Brewers (17-16) clash with the Miami Marlins (15-16) for the second game of their three-game set at loadDepot Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Brewers vs. Marlins odds with MLB picks and predictions. Miami beat the Brewers 6-1...
MLBAlpena News

Ex-Detroit Tigers’, Milwaukee Brewers’ pitcher Jordan Zimmermann retires

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee pitcher Jordan Zimmermann retired Tuesday two appearances into his 13th season in the major leagues, ending a career in which the two-time All-Star pitched the Washington Nationals’ first no-hitter. Zimmermann went 95-91 with a 4.07 ERA. He was an NL All-Star in 2013 and ’14 with the...
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Brewers, Braves looking to regroup in Milwaukee

Two teams eager to turn the page will meet on Friday when the Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game series against the visiting Atlanta Braves. Milwaukee was held to five hits in Thursday's 2-0 loss to St. Louis and has dropped eight of its past 11 games. Atlanta, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from one of its toughest losses of the season.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins call up LHP Daniel Castano to start against Brewers

The Marlins called up Daniel Castano to start Saturday’s game against the Brewers, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald (via Twitter). To make room on the roster, Jose Devers was optioned to Triple-A. Castano has three starts under this belt this season totaling 13 1/3 innings with a 4.73...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers sign Hernan Perez to minor league deal

The Milwaukee Brewers have been decimated by injuries during the first month-plus of the 2021 MLB regular season. Even first-line backups like Manny Pina, Jace Peterson, and Daniel Robertson have gotten hurt, leaving the Brewers very thin on depth and giving meaningful playing time to the likes of Pablo Reyes and Billy McKinney. But early this afternoon the club made a move to bring in someone who should help shore things up on the infield, and in the outfield, and on the mound, and perhaps even behind the plate, reuniting with old friend Hernan Perez:
MLBchatsports.com

Milwaukee Brewers sign quartet of veterans to minor league contracts

On Monday, the Brewers signed LHP Wade LeBlanc, infielder Logan Forsythe, catcher Christian Kelley, and LHP Andy Otero to minor league contracts. From Brewers: LHP Wade Leblanc, 1B Logan Forsythe, C Christian Kelley signed to minor league contracts and assigned to Nashville. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) May 4, 2021. LeBlanc,...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers to increase capacity at American Family Field to 50 percent

As vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to proceed across Wisconsin, life is getting closer to returning to normal. As of today, the Wisconsin Department of Health reports that 44.5% of Wisconsin residents have received one dose of the vaccine, and 37.6% have completed their vaccine series (one or two doses, depending on vaccine, plus two weeks passed since the last dose). In addition, the Brewers have played their first month of the season safely, with the team also announcing that their personnel reached the 85% threshold to ease restrictions. The team is taking the next step towards full attendance again, announcing today that they will allow 50% capacity at home games starting this Saturday after the city of Milwaukee updated their health guidelines.
MLBchatsports.com

A passive approach at the plate is a major problem for the Milwaukee Brewers

It’s no secret that the offense for the Milwaukee Brewers has been painful to watch most nights, struggling to the tune of 3.75 runs per game (5th-worst in MLB). Yes, Christian Yelich has missed most of the season and others like Kolten Wong, Lorenzo Cain, and Omar Narvaez have been out with injuries, too; however, there seems to be an “approach” issue with the lineup.
MLBPosted by
WausauPilot

Milwaukee Brewers’ Jordan Zimmerman, Auburndale native, announces retirement

Jordan Zimmerman will hang up his glove and end his pitching career after a short stint with the Milwaukee Brewers, the organization announced Tuesday. Zimmerman, who grew up in Auburndale, played ball at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and with the Northwoods League before being drafted in the second round by the Washington Nationals in 2007. In 2014, he threw a no-hitter in a game against the Marlins.
MLBwblzmedia.com

Milwaukee Brewers: Josh Hader Should Be a 2021 Trade Candidate

The Milwaukee Brewers (21-20) are fighting for the MLB playoffs, but they may have to think about trading one of their better pitchers in Josh Hader. The long-haired flamethrower is only 27-years-old, but it would be a good idea for the Brewers to deal him. The Brew Crew are not...
NBAPounding The Rock

It’s time for San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much. Remember, it’s only a game, and unless you made a very unwise bet, the outcome shouldn’t affect your life either way. It’s OK to get mad, but don’t take it out on your fellow Spurs fans.