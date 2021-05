Having dumped Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, from her leadership post in the House, the Republican Caucus is now free to unite. That has been the goal, according to other Republican leaders. Cheney was ousted not because she keeps saying Donald Trump is lying when he claims he was robbed of the 2020 election, according to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, but because the party wants to present a united front to voters in the 2022 midterm elections, when they hope to take control of the House and Senate, and in 2024, when they hope to win back the White House.