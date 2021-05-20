Milwaukee Bucks: Will Jrue Holiday match up well against Jimmy Butler?

The rematch between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA Playoffs is shaping up to be a heavyweight matchup. The fifth-seeded Miami notoriously defeated the top-seeded Bucks in just five games during last year’s Eastern Conference Semifinals before they eventually made it all the way to the NBA Finals. It was a devastating loss for the Bucks and if they will earn redemption this time around, they will have to learn from the many mistakes that led to their demise last year.