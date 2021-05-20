newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks: Will Jrue Holiday match up well against Jimmy Butler?

By Dalton Sell
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rematch between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA Playoffs is shaping up to be a heavyweight matchup. The fifth-seeded Miami notoriously defeated the top-seeded Bucks in just five games during last year’s Eastern Conference Semifinals before they eventually made it all the way to the NBA Finals. It was a devastating loss for the Bucks and if they will earn redemption this time around, they will have to learn from the many mistakes that led to their demise last year.

behindthebuckpass.com
FanSided

FanSided

92K+
Followers
265K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Jrue Holiday
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Butler Basketball#Nba Finals#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Miami Heat#The Nba Playoffs#Nba Com#Jimmy Butler Holiday#Guarding Butler#Heavyweight Matchups#Shooting#Defenders#1 For 8#Time#Redemption#Pump Fakes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAnumberfire.com

Jimmy Butler (flu) questionable for Heat against Timberwolves

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler is questionable to play Thursday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves due to flu-like symptoms. Butler was a late scratch on Tuesday and he's apparently still feeling under the weather. Andre Iguodala drew the start in place of Butler and Trevor Ariza stepped up with 18 points. Tyler Herro (foot) is also questionable for Friday.
NBAmr-mag.com

RHONE INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH NBA STAR JIMMY BUTLER

Rhone has signed a multi-year partnership with Miami Heat Forward Jimmy Butler, a first-of-its-kind for the company which has become a closet staple for men since its inception seven years ago. As an investor and business partner, Butler will be an active creative collaborator with a hand in design and...
NBACBS Sports

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Questionable with back tightness

Butler is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Bucks due to lower back tightness. This month, Butler has averaged 19.7 points, 6.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 29.8 minutes. If he sits Saturday, more minutes could be available for KZ Okpala, Mas Strus and Andre Iguodala.
NBACBS Sports

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Picks up five steals in win

Butler had 25 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-14 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and five steals in Friday's win over Minnesota. Butler was questionable coming into the night after an illness sidelined him for Tuesday's game against Dallas, but he showed no ill-effects, putting up yet another fantastic all-around stat line. Butler has been incredibly consistent since the All-Star break, averaging 22.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.3 steals while shooting 52.4 percent from the field. He's hit only 11 total three-pointers in that stretch (27 games), however.
NBACBS Sports

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Will be game-time call

Butler (eye) will be a game-time call for Thursday's contest against the 76ers. This is not an ideal scenario for DFS players, as the Heat will wait until Butler goes through a pregame workout before his status is ultimately determined. Butler was poked in the eye during Tuesday's win over Boston, forcing him out of action after 17 minutes.
NBASportsGrid

Jimmy Butler Ruled Out Sunday vs. Pistons; Goran Dragic Questionable

The Heat are technically still in contention for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, but their fate is no longer in their own hands. They will be seeded sixth if the Knicks take care of business on Sunday afternoon vs. the Celtics, so there’s a chance that this game is inconsequential.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Jimmy Butler Status in Heat 76ers Showdown

Jimmy Butler had to leave the Miami Heat's game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday after being poked in the eye. For the Heat's big game on Thursday against the 76ers (also Butler's former team), he remains questionable due to the same eye injury. The Miami Heat are tied with...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Heat aim to finish strong vs. Pistons

The Miami Heat could be looking at a playoff rematch after they visit the Detroit Pistons in both teams' regular-season finale on Sunday. Miami (39-32), which dropped a 122-108 decision to Milwaukee on Saturday night, resides in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Barring any change in playoff positioning on Sunday, Miami would play the third-place Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Jimmy Butler Updated Status Against 76ers

The Miami Heat will have Jimmy Butler in their starting lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening's national TV game on TNT. Embiid and Butler had both been questionable, and both teams will be happy that both of their superstars will be in the lineup. The status of Butler...
NBAMiddletown Press

Bucks beat Heat 122-108, maintain bid for East's No. 2 seed

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 122-108 on Saturday night in a potential first-round playoff series preview. Jrue Holiday added 20 points and 10 assists for the Bucks, who have won three straight and eight...
NBAlindyssports.com

Bucks, Heat meet in potential playoff preview

The Milwaukee Bucks, the highest-scoring team in the NBA and tied for the league lead in rebounds, will play host to the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Milwaukee (45-25), which is currently on a 10-3 run, sits in third place in the Eastern Conference while scoring 120.2 points per game and grabbing 48.2 rebounds, tied with the Utah Jazz.
NBAMiami Herald

Heat’s Jimmy Butler out tonight vs. Bucks in game with intriguing playoff implications

If the Miami Heat is going to avoid dropping to sixth place in the Eastern Conference with just one game left to play, it will have to do it without its best player. Heat star Jimmy Butler, who surfaced on Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. injury report as questionable because of lower back tightness, will not play Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. The Heat (39-31), which has already cinched a playoff spot, closes the regular season on Sunday night against the Pistons in Detroit.
NBACBS Sports

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Won't play Saturday

Butler (back) is unavailable for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports. The 31-year-old was considered questionable due to tightness in his lower back and won't be available Saturday. Nemanja Bjelica will receive the start in his plate. Butler should be considered questionable for the final game of the regular season Sunday at Detroit.
NBAMiami Herald

Heat to enter playoffs as East’s No. 6 seed, will face either Bucks or Nets in first round

The Miami Heat’s road back to the NBA Finals just got tougher. With the New York Knicks holding on to defeat the Boston Celtics 96-92 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, the Heat is now locked into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Regardless of the result of the Heat’s regular-season finale against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, the defending Eastern Conference champion will enter the playoffs as the sixth seed.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Heat's Jimmy Butler Status in Pistons Game

The Miami Heat lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 122-108 on Saturday night, and the loss locked the Heat in as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will get to skip out on the play-in tournament and go straight to the NBA Playoffs, but ended their chance at catching the New York Knicks or Atlanta Hawks for the fourth seed.
NBAJanesville Gazette

Ira Winderman: Heat’s Adebayo has 16 million reasons for interest in NBA awards

The $16 million promotional campaign began minutes after the Miami Heat clinched a playoff berth with a victory over the Boston Celtics. Former Heat teammate Dwyane Wade tried to turn the attention to Bam Adebayo’s coif. The fourth-year Heat center had other ideas. “Hey, man,” Adebayo said of his new...
NBAmadison

Bucks beat Heat, keep hopes alive for No. 2 seed in East

MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 122-108 on Saturday night at Fiserv Forum in a potential first-round playoff series preview. Jrue Holiday had 20 points and 10 assists for the Bucks, who have won three straight...