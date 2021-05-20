Internet Rips Into Airbnb for High Prices, Hidden Fees: 'These Prices Are Ludicrous'

Currently, ICP is trading at $258, has lost over 60% of its debut price, and is currently valued at $32 billion. In the past few days, Internet Computer (ICP) made a debut with an incredible display of $45 billion market value. However, the moment was short-lived as the price took a nosedive from $731 debut price to $146 within a few minutes. In an attempt to recover the lost value, ICP took a rebound to hit $280 in a couple of days but was dragged down the price curve by the general pullback of the crypto market. Currently, ICP is trading at $258, and has lost over 60% of its debut price, and is currently valued at $32 billion. ICP was developed by Dfinity Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Zurich, Switzerland. They seek to compete with established projects like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Dfinity Foundation has a project in the pipeline called “Endorphin”, which will see the introduction of a new crypto operating system for androids, laptops, and other user devices. Endorphin will offset the many flaws in the existing projects, it is unfortunate that ICP price did not respond well to this announcement.