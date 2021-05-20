newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

China Box Office: ‘F9’ Nabs $9.2M In Midnight Previews

By Scott Mendelson
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

F9 began its overseas roll-out on Wednesday with $3.4 million in South Korea. It earned another $860,000 for a $4.27 million two-day cume heading into the conventional Fri-Sun weekend. That was the biggest pandemic-era opening day ever (bigger than the $2.9 million debut of Peninsula) and the biggest of the Fast Saga ($2.9 million for Hobbs & Shaw in summer 2019). Korea's top theater chain, CGV (which has a few locales in North America too, I visited one to see Black Panther in ScreenX format in February of 2018), offers free popcorn to everyone racing to see F9 for the entire opening week. No word on what happens if you see another movie but pretend to be seeing F9 to get free popcorn.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

181K+
Followers
45K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
James Wan
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Jason Statham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast And Furious#Fast Furious 6#Film Star#Worldwide Box Office#Opening Day#Hollywood#China Box Office#F9#Cume#Hobbs Shaw#Cgv#Chinese#Universal#Avengers#Covid#Previews#Midnight Screenings#Furious Movie#Theater#Free Popcorn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
Country
China
Related
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Box Office: The Biggest Blockbusters And Riskiest Releases Of Summer 2021

I’m pretty comfortable predicting that this summer’s theatrical movie season will be the weirdest summer movie season since last summer’s movie season. No, theaters won’t be closed worldwide while the few open indie multiplexes and drive-ins try to subsist on nostalgic re-releases and arthouse horror flicks. However, the theatrical offerings are a set of mostly B-level franchise entries amid a few A-level tentpoles. Even with the emphasis on franchises and IP, that makes this summer feel like a distinctly early 1990’s season.
ChinaDeadline

China Box Office Sets Another Record With $258M Across May Day Holiday As 2021 Tops $3.4B

Chinese box office across the five-day May Day holiday which concluded Wednesday hit a record high of RMB 1.67B ($258M). This is up from the RMB 1.53B grossed during the similar 2019 frame which lasted four days. Contrary to previous years, the recent holiday did not see any significant Hollywood titles in the mix as Covid has severely impacted release schedules. May Day is not typically a blackout period, rather, it would normally be a time that studio movies are in fresh holdover mode (think Avengers: Endgame in 2019, 2018’s Rampage and Ready Player One, or 2017’s The Fate Of The Furious).
Moviesmynewsla.com

`Wrath of Man’ Leads Box Office With $8.1 Million

Jason Statham fought his way to the top of the box office this weekend as director Guy Ritchie’s action film “Wrath of Man” opened with $8.1 million, according to industry estimates out Sunday. The Japanese anime epic “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train,” last week’s top-grossing film, was in second place with...
Movieswcregisteronline.com

Summer Box Office Preview: Don’t Expect Any $100 Million Openings

The 2021 summer box office season will be one unlike any other. There’s hope that the blockbusters on the way will be the saviors of a movie theater industry torn apart by long pandemic shutdowns. But with that comes a sobering truth: The days of chart-topping $100 million-plus opening weekends are still a long way away.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Wrath of Man” Dominates Box-Office

Guy Ritchie’s R-rated Jason Statham action feature “Wrath of Man” topped the box office this weekend, heading for an $8 million three-day opening. That’s above the $6.8 million that “Nobody” pulled in a few weeks ago. ‘Wrath’ also snagged an A- CinemaScore along with a $25.6 million total worldwide thanks to an opening in nine other territories – eight of which it also came in at No. 1.
MoviesRegister Citizen

China Box Office: Zhang Yimou's 'Cliff Walkers' Strides Back Into Top Spot

Zhang Yimou’s spy thriller “Cliff Walkers” strode into first place this weekend at the China box office with a $24.3 million score, bringing its cumulative total up to $118 million, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. It more than tripled the gross of “My Love,” the melodramatic rom-com that...
MoviesAnimation Magazine

Winsing’s ‘Diary of Dinosaurs’ Reaches $10M Box Office Milestone

Diary of Dinosaurs, the seventh feature film from China’s Winsing Animation, has topped US$10 million in gross box office revenue, leading animated features during the Labor Day holiday. After a yearlong postponement, Diary of Dinosaurs finally debuted on May 1, shown on over 10,000 screens, with nearly 44 million admissions and 2.3 million screenings across China.
Moviesmoneyweek.com

Cinema stocks: a happy ending at the box office

With British cinemas preparing to reopen on 17 May, the outlook for the sector has never seemed so uncertain. Covid-19 lockdowns have left the biggest chains teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, forcing Cineworld and Odeon’s parent AMC Entertainment Holdings to raise capital and renegotiate their debts to ensure survival. What’s more, the film industry has undergone two key changes over the past year that appear to pose an existential threat to the business model of cinemas.
MoviesCartoon Brew

‘Demon Slayer’ Closes In On ‘Raya’ At U.S. Box Office

Another week, another dollop of good news for the Demon Slayer movie. The anime sensation has added another $3 million in its third weekend in North America, for a domestic cume of $39.565M (all box office figures from this weekend are estimates). Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen...
MoviesMovieWeb

Jason Statham's Wrath of Man Wins the Weekend Box Office with $7.3M Debut

Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man debuted at the top of the box office this weekend with an impressive $7.3 million haul. Globally, the action movie was able to bring in $25.6 million, which is teasing some positive numbers for the summer 2021 box office season. Ritchie co-wrote the script with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, and the story is based on the 2004 French movie Cash Truck by Nicolas Boukhrief. Wrath of Man is the director's fourth collaboration with Statham, and the first time back together since 2005's Revolver.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Cliff Walkers' Holds Off 'Wrath of Man' at China Box Office

Zhang Yimou’s period espionage thriller “Cliff Walkers” ran out a comfortable winner at the mainland Chinese box office, ahead of other holdovers and new release titles including Jason Statham-starring “Wrath of Man.”. “Cliff Walkers” dropped only 32% between its second and third weekends, taking $16.6 million between Friday and Sunday,...
MoviesScreendaily

China box office: ‘Wrath Of Man’ grosses $17.5m in first week

Hollywood films made a reappearance at the China box office over the weekend May 14-16, according to figures from Artisan Gateway, with both Guy Ritchie’s Wrath Of Man and the re-release of The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King entering the top five. Wrath Of Man, an...
Movies940wfaw.com

Box Office Rebound Slows With ‘Spiral’

Spiral: From the Book of Saw brought in $8.7 million domestically, well under the $150-$15 million expected. The horror flick stars Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, and it’s the 6th No. 1 opening for a Saw film. Angelina Jolie‘s Those Who Wish Me Dead opened with $2.5 million.
Moviesnorthernstar.info

‘Demon Slayer the movie: Mugen Train’ shatters records at box office

Move over “Mortal Kombat,” there’s a new box office leader in town, with Japanese anime blockbuster “Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train” becoming the number one movie in America this past week. The film made history with its cinematic debut, as it climbed to number one, shattering records along the way.
MoviesPosted by
Benzinga

'Spiral: From The Book Of Saw' To Top Weekend Box Office As Theaters Rebound

After almost a year of uncertain times due to the COVID-19 crisis, "Spiral: From The Book Of Saw" is the first major movie to kick off the summer blockbuster season. What Happened: "Spiral: From The Book Of Saw," a Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (NYSE: LGFA) and Twisted Pictures movie, is expected to make close to $15 million in U.S. ticket sales this weekend. According to the research from Boxoffice Pro, the movie is expected to boost the overall box office, making it one of its strongest weekends in 2021.