China Box Office: ‘F9’ Nabs $9.2M In Midnight Previews

F9 began its overseas roll-out on Wednesday with $3.4 million in South Korea. It earned another $860,000 for a $4.27 million two-day cume heading into the conventional Fri-Sun weekend. That was the biggest pandemic-era opening day ever (bigger than the $2.9 million debut of Peninsula) and the biggest of the Fast Saga ($2.9 million for Hobbs & Shaw in summer 2019). Korea's top theater chain, CGV (which has a few locales in North America too, I visited one to see Black Panther in ScreenX format in February of 2018), offers free popcorn to everyone racing to see F9 for the entire opening week. No word on what happens if you see another movie but pretend to be seeing F9 to get free popcorn.