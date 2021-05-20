newsbreak-logo
Brentwood, MO

Suspects In Brentwood And University City Double Murder Tied To South Carolina Crime Spree

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 13 hours ago
BRENTWOOD - The Major Case Squad of St. Louis has identified suspects in the homicide investigations of a man in Brentwood and a woman in University City. Police said the suspects a man and woman were also wanted for murder in South Carolina and were involved in a shootout there with police Monday. Police identified the suspects as Adrienne Simpson, 34, and Tyler Terry, 26. Terry is charged with the May 2 murder of Thomas Durrell Hardin and two separate shootings in South Carolina on Continue Reading

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

