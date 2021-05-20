newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Spain's airlines rail against proposed short-haul, frequent traveller taxes

marketscreener.com
 16 hours ago

MADRID, May 20 (Reuters) - Spain's airlines decried on Thursday Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's proposal to impose new taxes on air travel in a bid to limit the sector's damage on the environment and align its taxes with those on other forms of transport. The new measures could include a...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Tourism#Train Travel#Airlines#Commercial Flights#European Travel#Reuters#Spanish#Fitur#The European Parliament#The European Union#European Parliament#European Union#Short Haul Flights#Frequent Travellers#Airline Representatives#Iberia Airline#Air Transport#Taxes#Routes#Aviation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
International Travel
Country
Spain
News Break
Air Travel
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Netherlands
Related
Worldaircargoworld.com

France’s potential ban on short-haul domestic flights won’t impact air cargo

France’s potential ban on short-haul domestic flights will have no impact on how cargo moves through the country. “The only impact we could see for the ban of the short-haul flights could concern some express shipments,” Phillipe de Crecy, vice president of airfreight for Europe for French forwarder Bollore Logistics, told Air Cargo World. “But […]
Industrymajorcadailybulletin.com

Airlines & Travel Companies slam UK's 'Green' List

Airlines and tour companies have blasted the British Government over its ‘Green’ list of quarantine-free countries. Portugal, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands were green listed. But holiday hotspots, Spain, France, Italy and America didn’t make the cut, which means British tourists will have to...
Travelkoshertoday.com

American Airlines Bets on Robust Revival of Travel to Israel

New York…Launched with a great deal of fanfare, American Airlines became one of the last major US carriers to launch direct flights to and from Israel. Travel experts say that American is projecting that the Tel Aviv route will become one of its major international destinations. Nathan Herzog of Royal Wines who was aboard the maiden flight from JFK said the airline was aware of the route’s popularity with kosher travelers. At a JFK ceremony prior to the flight attended by many VIPs, and later in the lounge and for Business class travelers the airline served many upscale kosher wines including Lanson Black Label Brut Champagne, Louis Latour Les Genievres Macon-Lugny, Baron Herzog Chardonnay- California, Block No. 45 Merlot Monterey, Herzog Lineage Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles, California, and Churchill’s Late Bottled Vintage Port. The wines were served with many nicely prepared kosher foods. In addition to regular service American is planning to add Miami and Dallas in the next few months.
Worldmymixfm.com

Airlines, British holidaymakers brace for limited travel restart

LONDON (Reuters) – Airlines, holiday companies, tourists and vast swathes of southern Europe are looking forward to hearing the UK’s plan to relaunch travel but only a limited number of countries are set to be declared safe to visit. Britain’s biggest destination countries including mainland Spain and Greece, as well...
Travelkalkinemedia.com

Lens on Travel Stocks as Airline Chiefs Call to Restart US-UK Travel

Airline CEOs have called for a joint summit to initiate transatlantic travel. A joint letter was sent by CEOs of six passenger airline companies and a US-based aviation trade association to the transport ministers of both nations. The signatories have requested for holding a joint summit before the G7 Summit...
TravelPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-The EU's proposed COVID-19 travel certificate

BRUSSELS, May 11 (Reuters) - European Union governments met on Tuesday to discuss progress on a COVID-19 certificate to help citizens travel more freely across the 27-nation bloc and open up summer tourism. While EU officials stress they will not discriminate against those who do not have a certificate, tourism-dependent...
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

'It's time to reopen transatlantic travel': CEOs of Delta, Virgin, British Airways, American Airlines and JetBlue beg Joe Biden and Boris Johnson to announce travel corridor when they meet next month to 'save economies and reunite families'

American and British airlines are begging Joe Biden and British Prime Minister to reopen transatlantic travel to save both economies and reunite families who have been separated for over a year. Multiple airlines penned an open letter with the US Chamber of Commerce last week urging an announcement and on...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Qantas pushes back international flights until end of the year

Qantas has pushed back the restart date for international flights until December at the earliest, as Covid travel restrictions continue to bite.Australia’s national airline had previously hoped to start flying overseas from late October.Australian borders have been largely shut to foreigners since March 2020, with all arrivals having to quarantine in hotels for two weeks.The Australian government has predicted that international travel to the rest of the world will remain at low levels until the middle of next year thanks to a sluggish vaccine roll-out.Vaccines won’t be widely available in the country until the end of this year, it said.While...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

What are the rules for travelling to Spain this summer?

Spain has been added to the “amber” list of countries as part of the reopening of international travel from 17 May, it was confirmed on Friday.Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced that the country would not make the list of ‘safe’ green countries, stating that the removal of international travel restrictions on May 17 was “necessarily cautious”, adding: “We must make sure the countries we reconnect with are safe.”The lists are expected to be reviewed and updated every three weeks.Spain and its islands have long been a favourite destination for Britons, with more than 18 million holidaymakers visiting this Mediterranean...
TravelPosted by
Forbes

Air Travel Consumer Confidence Is No Longer About The Airlines

Since the massive drop in air travel at the beginning of the pandemic, people have been estimating if, and when, air travel will return to pre-pandemic levels. A key piece of this has been airlines quickly adapting and messaging their safety protocols. These have included increased cleaning, revised boarding for distancing, and for a period of time the blocking of middle seats. The industry also has worked to educate fliers on how air flows and recirculates in the aircraft cabin, and some studies even have compared the air in an aircraft to that in a hospital.
Worldsimpleflying.com

Did Canada’s Big Airlines Cut Enough Flights During The Pandemic?

One of the most conspicuous impacts of the coronavirus on aviation has been its decimation of flight schedules. The last year or so has seen widespread cancellations due to the restrictions and drops in demand brought about by the pandemic. However, the question has recently arisen as to whether Canadian carriers should have cut even more flights.
Aerospace & DefenseSKIFT

Airline CEOs Want a Transatlantic Travel Summit

Airlines have the requisite will, money, and power to coordinate that political leaders are not currently exerting. Considering the massive financial help they got from governments during the pandemic, it wouldn’t be unrealistic to put it upon them to deliver and pay for a plan to make healthy travel possible.
TravelAVweb

CDC Mask Guidance Remains In Place For Airline Travel

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on Thursday to state that people fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) can stop wearing masks in most situations, the agency emphasized that the change does not apply to commercial air travel. The CDC also cautioned that international travelers arriving in the U.S. are still required to get tested for COVID-19 within three days of their flight regardless of their vaccination status. Individuals travelling within the U.S. do not need to be tested or self-quarantine.
Lifestylebreakingtravelnews.com

Spain hopes to open doors to British travellers this month

Spainish minister of tourism, Reyes Maroto, has said she hopes British travellers will be allowed to return to the country later this month. Officials are currently reviewing a European Union resolution that will permit more flexible travel terms for countries outside of the bloc. The United Kingdom is then expected...
Worldsimpleflying.com

China Southern Airlines Sees Strong Domestic Travel

Guangzhou-based China Southern Airlines is reporting a marked increase in passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometers or ASKs). In April, the airline says passenger capacity for domestic, regional, and international routes increased significantly measured against April 2020 levels. And perhaps more tellingly, China Southern operated more flights in April 2021 than it did in April 2019.
Lifestyletravelawaits.com

Tahiti Is Open To U.S. Travelers And Airlines Are Responding

French Polynesia, which includes Tahiti, opened its borders to American tourists earlier this month, and now airlines are responding by adding flights to actually get you to the South Pacific paradise. Tahiti, Bora Bora, and the other islands that comprise French Polynesia opened to American tourists on May 1 with...