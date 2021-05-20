newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Trump slams 'wayward' 35 Republican rebels who 'just couldn't help themselves' by voting for the riot commission - as House approves $1.9BILLION for more Capitol security

By Rob Crilly, Senior U.S. Political Reporter, Nikki Schwab, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump condemned 35 Republicans who voted to set up a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as 'wayward' and blasted his party for not sticking together.

Most House Republicans opposed the idea of setting up a 10-member commission.

But 35 moderates, including 10 who supported impeaching Trump, voted with Democrats on Wednesday evening to investigate the deadly riot by the former president's supporters.

'See, 35 wayward Republicans—they just can’t help themselves,' said Trump Thursday.

'We have much better policy and are much better for the country, but the Democrats stick together, the Republicans don’t.'

The bill passed the House on a 252-175 vote, helped by backing from GOP rebels including Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and the eight other GOP members who voted to impeach Trump.

But the proposal faces an uncertain future in the Senate where it could need to flip 10 Republicans to pass the necessary 60-vote hurdle.

Meanwhile, the House narrowly approved spending $1.9 billion to toughen security at the complex, setting up a quick-reaction force and installing retractable fencing as Congress and the country continues to deal with fall-out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFVyS_0a5oU6Ai00
Former President Donald Trump blasted Republicans who voted with Democrats on Wednesday to set up a 9/11 commission to investigate the Jan.9 attack on the Capitol
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZH6pV_0a5oU6Ai00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mhg8D_0a5oU6Ai00
Democrats want a commission to investigate the violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6

REPUBLICANS WHO VOTED FOR THE COMMISSION

Don Bacon

Cliff Bentz

Tom Rice (also voted to impeach Trump)

Dan Newhouse (also voted to impeach Trump)

Fred Upton (also voted to impeach Trump)

Tom Reed

Peter Meijer

Adam Kinzinger (also voted to impeach Trump)

John Katko (also voted to impeach Trump)

Dusty Johnson

Brian Fitzpatrick

Anthony Gonzalez (also voted to impeach Trump)

Jaime Herrera Beutler (also voted to impeach Trump)

Chris Jacobs

Steve Womack

Stephanie Bice

Andrew Garbarino

Liz Cheney (also voted to impeach Trump)

David Valadao (also voted to impeach Trump)

Chris Smith

Mariannette Miller-Meeks

Rodney Davis

Van Taylor

Tony Gonzalez (also voted to impeach Trump)

Mike Simpson

Maria Salazar

John Curtis

Michael Guest

French Hill

David Joyce

David McKinley

Gwen Moore

Trey Hollingsworth

Jeff Fortenberry

Carlos Gimenez

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said investigating the attack was not a partisan question.

'This is a question of how we secure our democracy and the rule of law, so it's incredibly disappointing to see how many representatives have opted to turn this into a political issue instead of doing what's right for our country and our constitution,' she said.

While Trump criticized the rebel Republicans, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi applauded the 35.

During her weekly press briefing, she saluted the 'courage' of Republicans who had withstood attacks on democracy to declare last year's election legitimate.

And she praised the 35 who voted with Democrats in supporting a 10-member commission to investigate the insurrection.

'I'm very proud of them and it was a recognition that this was a bipartisan project negotiated in good faith,' she said.

Pelosi said her aim was a bipartisan commission and she believed that Republicans would be willing to find a compromise.

'I would like to have trust that the Senate wants to find the truth as well,' she said.

A sticking point has been that the Republicans believe that the commission's chairman would have sole power to hire staff.

But Pelosi said that was not the case and Republicans would be able to appoint staff.

'Of course they can hire staff,' she said. 'That's never even been a question.'

She spoke just before the House approved by sweeping plans to toughen security.

The bill includes money for fencing, which it specifies must not be permanent but should be retractable so as to preserve access to the public.

Other measures include new cameras, and more secure windows and doors.

The bill squeaked through on a vote of 213 to 212 as Congress continues to deal with the repercussions of Jan. 6.

Democrats' hopes lie with a commission set up along the lines of the panel that investigated the 9/11 attacks.

But Trump allies see it as an attempt to smear the former president and his supporters.

QAnon sympathizer Marjorie Taylor Greene was among those who voted against the proposal.

'The January 6th Commission will be used to smear President Trump and his supporters for the next few years and cover up the real damage to the American people: Democrat policies,' she tweeted.

'I am OPPOSED.'

In the run-up to Wednesday's vote, a handful of Republicans came to the floor and pleaded with their colleagues to vote for the bill.

Capitol Police Officers and the family of Howard Liebengood, the officer who killed himself three days after the riot, also called on the GOP to approve the legislation.

'I beg you to pass this bill,' said Rep. John Katko, the New York Republican who negotiated with Democrats to get the bill finished.

'My friends on both sides of the aisle. I welcome honest, vigorous and civil debate. At the end of the day I strongly believe this is a fair and necessary legislation.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAvxH_0a5oU6Ai00
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was proud of 35 Republican rebels who voted in favor of setting up a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GfxF2_0a5oU6Ai00
U.S. Capitol Security Bill, which includes $1.9 billion of spending, passes on a vote of 213-212
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kafmx_0a5oU6Ai00
The House voted narrowly in favor of security improvements that would replace fencing installed after the riot with some form of retractable barriers

He received applause on the House floor after naming the police officers who died on January 6 and in the immediate aftermath, and other officers who've publicly recounted what they experienced.

'I want these officers and their families to know that we are doing it not for us. And not for politics. We are doing it for them,' Katko said.

'We are doing it for them.'

Katko's work had been blown up when McCarthy announced on Tuesday he would not support the legislation - and GOP Whip Steve Scalise told Republican lawmakers not to vote for it.

Earlier Wednesday, McConnell also said he was against the bill.

'After careful consideration, I’ve made the decision to oppose the House Democrats slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January the 6th,' McConnell said.

