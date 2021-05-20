salesforce com : Honoring the History and Impact of the AAPI Community

This community opinion was contributed by Mia Vodanovich. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. On May 6, I opened a Benitolink article chronicling another of Randy Logue’s grievances against Hollister and San Benito County: the city council had chosen once more to fly the gay pride flag in front of City Hall. Mr. Logue’s key argument took issue with the notion that flying the gay pride flag would further divide our county and will ultimately destroy the country by splitting us in half like a proverbial log. He continued to write about how assimilation in the United States had fallen to the acceptance of other cultures, lifestyles, and that the acceptance of what we view as “other” is causing us to no longer cling to our valuable identities as Americans. In short, we as a county and as a country are going to fall apart if we allow the gays to be proud of their “immoral, unnatural” existence.