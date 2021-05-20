newsbreak-logo
salesforce com : Honoring the History and Impact of the AAPI Community

A recent survey of over 2,700 people in the U.S. found 42% of those asked could not name one single prominent Asian American. Many weren't able to name Vice President Kamala Harris, Star Trek actor and activist George Takei, or Alphabet (Google) CEO Sundar Pichai - this data reaffirms actor Steven Yeun's quote in a New York Times Magazine feature. 'Sometimes I wonder if the Asian-American experience is what it's like when you're thinking about everyone else, but nobody else is thinking about you.'

