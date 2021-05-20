newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado Introduces Legislation to Create State Early Childhood Agency

By Jonson Kuhn
Posted by 
northfortynews
northfortynews
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Governor Jared Polis and legislative leaders recently unveiled a proposal to create a new, cabinet-level state agency focused on early childhood. “Every child deserves the opportunity to develop their full potential and we know that development starts very early on. As we power the Colorado comeback, we’re going to need every single Colorado mind — and that includes our youngest ones,” said Governor Jared Polis. This new agency is a strong step to streamline access and elevate the importance of the early years to help ensure that every family can access preschool and high-quality early learning and care.”

northfortynews.com
northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

 http://northfortynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Colorado#Childhood Development#Early Childhood Educators#State Funding#Proposition Ee#The Colorado Department#Universal Preschool#Prop Ee#Joint Budget Committee#General Assembly#Legislation#Child Development#State Agencies#Legislative Leaders#Federal Funding#Equitable Child Care#Diverse Learners#Universal Access#Fund#Support Parents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
K-12 Education
Related
Colorado StateRocky Mountain Collegian

CSU plans to maintain mask requirement despite state ease

Colorado State’s Pandemic Preparedness Team issued a statement Sunday saying that they intend to continue with their public health restrictions amid the relaxations at the state and county level in Colorado. “It takes significant time, planning and preparation for the University to evaluate multiple data points and determine what is...
Colorado Statebondbuyer.com

Colorado deals for transportation as it looks for long-term funding plan

As Colorado lawmakers seek a long-term source of transportation funding, the Centennial State is issuing $500 million of certificates of participation for rural highway projects. This week's deal, scheduled to price Wednesday, is part of $2 billion authorized by the 2017 legislature under Senate Bill 17-267 for projects through fiscal...
Colorado Stateoutfrontmagazine.com

Colorado Senate Passes ‘Prescription Drug Affordability Board’

The Colorado State Senate recently passed a bill that would establish a Prescription Drug Affordability Board, made up of five politically appointed members who would be tasked with price-fixing some of the state’s most expensive prescription drugs. While this sounds like a good idea on paper, industry experts are concerned with how this bill could negatively affect consumers.
Colorado Stateskyhinews.com

Colorado eases mask mandate

Gov. Jared Polis has dropped the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated Coloradans following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. On Friday, Polis said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors. Unvaccinated people are still encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but it’s not mandated.
Colorado Stateeminetra.com

Some southern Colorado schools still requiring masks, while others drop mandate – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado 2021-05-17 13:35:01 – Colorado Springs, Colorado — Governor Jared Polis Unlock Maskman Dates Across Colorado On Friday, give individual school districts the flexibility to implement mask requirements. Here’s how some districts in southern Colorado are responding to changes as the school year ends. Academy district 20. Academy...
Colorado StateHealthcare IT News

How Colorado's largest HIE is matching patients with their records

Patient identity matching is a thorny issue: Stakeholders and decision-makers must hammer out a way to link patients to their health information while still taking security, privacy and equity into account. In Colorado, the largest health information exchange, CORHIO, has teamed up with state agencies to provide identity management services...
Posted by
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Has Some of the Friendliest Neighbors

Chances are you drive through your neighborhood and if there are some people outside, you are going to get a wave or two as you pass by. This is how it is in almost every neighborhood I have ever been to in Colorado. There's a reason why. Colorado is one of the friendliest states when it comes to neighbors.
Colorado Stateoutfrontmagazine.com

Lawsuit to be Filed Against Colorado’s Buffalo Exchange Former Owner

Todd Colletti was hit with an alleged lawsuit on Tuesday of last week. Colletti co-founded and owned multiple Buffalo Exchanges, a nationally popular, second-hand consignment store. The various allegations are aimed toward the former franchise owner Todd Colletti. These accusations began surfacing and buzzing around the social media app Instagram in late July with dozens of statements from former employees.
Colorado Stateloudounnow.com

LoCo Disc Golf First in Fundraising, Passing State of CO

The LoCo Disc Golf Club has now become the biggest fundraiser in the world through the annual Ice Bowl Tournament, raising nearly $25,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief in 2021. The prior record holder was the Mile High Disc Golf Club, which encompasses the entire state of Colorado and had held onto first place since 2013.