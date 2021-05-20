Colorado Introduces Legislation to Create State Early Childhood Agency
Governor Jared Polis and legislative leaders recently unveiled a proposal to create a new, cabinet-level state agency focused on early childhood. “Every child deserves the opportunity to develop their full potential and we know that development starts very early on. As we power the Colorado comeback, we’re going to need every single Colorado mind — and that includes our youngest ones,” said Governor Jared Polis. This new agency is a strong step to streamline access and elevate the importance of the early years to help ensure that every family can access preschool and high-quality early learning and care.”northfortynews.com