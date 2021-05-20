Kevin Huerter Ready to Shut Down a Resurgent Derrick Rose

Kevin Huerter can play defense, and that’s why he’s still playing 26 minutes a game for the Atlanta Hawks, who will meet the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Huerter averages just under 12 points per game, so he can score, but the Hawks have plenty of scorers led by Trey Young. Huerter often times guards the opposing team’s best player and that’s a huge role. It’s nice to be versatile, especially if its way to stay on the court.