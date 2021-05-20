Glamhive Founder Stephanie Sprangers With Co-Hosts Celebrity Stylist Johnny Wujek, Celebrity Stylist Nicole Chavez, Celebrity Hair Stylist Andrew Fitzsimons, and Fashion Influencer Claire Sulmers Announce Digital Spring Style and Beauty Summit
Conference will bring leaders in the style and beauty industries together to talk fashion, beauty, costume design, women’s empowerment, sustainability, and more. What started out as a way for the style community to come together when the pandemic stopped the industry in its tracks has grown into one of the largest gatherings of the fashion industry worldwide. Now, with life opening back up in the US and abroad, Glamhive’s Digital Spring Style and Beauty Summit on May 22nd will be the final 100% digital summit. Glamhive will launch all future events as a hybrid physical-digital experience.www.marketscreener.com