Glamhive Founder Stephanie Sprangers With Co-Hosts Celebrity Stylist Johnny Wujek, Celebrity Stylist Nicole Chavez, Celebrity Hair Stylist Andrew Fitzsimons, and Fashion Influencer Claire Sulmers Announce Digital Spring Style and Beauty Summit

You may have had enough of celebrity beauty lines, but what about a new collection from you favorite apparel brand? There's no easier way to ensure that your makeup matches your 'fit like buying them both from the same company. You'll be able to do just that very soon, because the affordable and chic retailer Zara is launching a huge beauty line, Zara Beauty. Dropping online and in select stores on May 12, this collection is going to be filled with an solid range of products. All of your beauty fantasy are about to be fulfilled.